Key plant species may be important for supporting wildflower pollinators

October 5, 2017

Increased agricultural production has likely led to loss, fragmentation, and degradation of flower-rich habitats for pollinators. To counteract these negative effects of modern agricultural practices, efforts to maintain and restore diverse plants in agricultural landscapes—called agri-environmental schemes (AES)—have been implemented in numerous European countries.

A new study in Insect Conservation and Diversity found that flower mixtures planted within AES may not need to be highly diverse to support pollinators in agricultural landscapes.

For the study, investigators tested four recommended seed mixtures for their attractiveness to wild bees and hoverflies in AES. Of 94 available plant species, 14 key plant species were crucial for the whole flower-visiting bee and hoverfly community.

The authors note that a selection of efficient key plant species, targeted at different pollinator groups throughout the flowering season, seems a promising tool for future development.

"Since wildflowers typical to agricultural habitats were among the most effective plant species, our study shows that the protection of will be most successful when AES are directed at advancing the sustainable use of arable landscapes," said Daniela Warzecha, lead author of the study.

Explore further: Robust network of insect pollinators may collapse suddenly, study finds

More information: Daniela Warzecha et al, Attractiveness of wildflower mixtures for wild bees and hoverflies depends on some key plant species, Insect Conservation and Diversity (2017). DOI: 10.1111/icad.12264

Related Stories

Ornamental plants for conserving bees, beneficial insects

October 13, 2016

Insects play a vital role in ecosystem health, helping to aerate soil, keeping the natural system in balance, and preventing detrimental pests from taking over essential natural resources. Additionally, insects provide critical ...

Study shows urban habitats provide haven for UK bees

February 11, 2015

Urban environments might not seem the best habitat for pollinators at first glance but a new study, led by the University of Bristol, suggests that bees and other pollinating bugs actually thrive as well in towns and cities ...

Wild plants are good for pollinators

October 6, 2011

A new study has shown that encouraging strips of wild plants at the edges of fields is important for supporting bees and other important pollinators.

Recommended for you

How yellow and blue make green in parrots

October 5, 2017

When it comes to spectacular displays of color, birds are obvious standouts in the natural world. Many brightly colored birds get their pigments from the foods that they eat, but that's not true of parrots. Now, researchers ...

Rare songbird may never have existed

October 5, 2017

One of the world's most elusive species of songbird may be so hard to spot because it never existed in the first place, according to new research from the University of Aberdeen.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.