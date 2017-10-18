Studying insect behavior? Make yourself an ethoscope

October 19, 2017
Studying insect behavior? Make yourself an ethoscope!
Exploded drawing of an archetypal ethoscope. The machine is composed of 2 main parts: an upper case housing the rPi and its camera, and a lower case providing diffused infrared light illumination and support for the experimental arena. Credit: Giorgio Gilestro http://lab.gilest.ro

Fruit flies are a common research animal in neuroscience and behavioral studies because of their surprising similarities to humans. The mysteries of a broad range of human conditions can be studied in detail in these organisms, however this often requires the use of expensive custom equipment. In a Community Page publishing 19 October in the open access journal PLOS Biology, Dr Giorgio Gilestro from Imperial College London and colleagues present the ethoscope—a cheap, easy-to-use and self-made customisable piece of equipment of their invention that can be used to study flies' behavior.

Ethoscopes can be made using a 3D-printed chassis—or even one made of folded card or LEGO—combined with a simple Raspberry Pi computer and a camera. All software and construction specifications are freely available online and allow simultaneous recording of the behavior of many at once.

Studies on fly activity usually involve researchers watching video recordings and manually scoring each fly's movements; ethoscopes can do this automatically, saving researchers time. As well as simply recording the fly's behavior, the ethoscope can also be customised to manipulate the fly. For example, the team at Imperial College London have used custom ethoscopes to study sleep deprivation by waking flies up when no movement is detected.

The ethoscope could be customised for a range of different scenarios: "We can programme the machine to send stimuli to the flies only when they behave in a certain way. For example, the robots can be programmed to give flies rewards only if they complete a learned task," said Dr Gilestro. "The ethoscope is going to provide neuroscientists with a very new powerful tool to study, for instance, the biology of learning and memory or the function of sleep."

"Another possible use of ethoscopes is the adaptation of the platform to detect behavior of other animals; clearly, adapting ethoscopes to work with other small insects similar to Drosophila should be an easy task, and tracking behavior of even smaller animals may be possible using lenses."

Explore further: Sexually aroused male flies unable to sleep after close encounters with females

More information: Geissmann Q, Garcia Rodriguez L, Beckwith EJ, French AS, Jamasb AR, Gilestro GF (2017) Ethoscopes: An open platform for high-throughput ethomics. PLoS Biol 15(10): e2003026. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pbio.2003026

Related Stories

Protein and salt drive post-meal sleepiness

November 22, 2016

Sleepiness after a large meal is something we all experience, and new research with fruit flies suggests higher protein and salt content in our food, as well as the volume consumed, can lead to longer naps.

Recommended for you

Water striders illustrate evolutionary processes

October 19, 2017

How do new species arise and diversify in nature? Natural selection offers an explanation, but the genetic and environmental conditions behind this mechanism are still poorly understood. A team led by Abderrahman Khila at ...

Gene editing in the brain gets a major upgrade

October 19, 2017

Genome editing technologies have revolutionized biomedical science, providing a fast and easy way to modify genes. However, the technique allowing scientists to carryout the most precise edits, doesn't work in cells that ...

Gut bacteria from wild mice boost health in lab mice

October 19, 2017

Laboratory mice that are given the gut bacteria of wild mice can survive a deadly flu virus infection and fight colorectal cancer dramatically better than laboratory mice with their own gut bacteria, researchers report October ...

New discovery challenges long-held evolutionary theory

October 19, 2017

Monash scientists involved in one of the world's longest evolution experiments have debunked an established theory with a study that provides a 'high-resolution' view of the molecular details of adaptation.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.