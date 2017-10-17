Improving gene delivery methods

October 19, 2017
Improving gene delivery methods
Credit: Royal Society of Chemistry

Scientists in China are exploring new ways to treat cancer using gene therapy. We find out how their work inspired this beautiful and intricate design on the cover of Polymer Chemistry.

Gene therapy is a way of treating disease by altering a patient's DNA – replacing or disrupting defective . An important step in this process is gene delivery, whereby foreign DNA is introduced into a host cell. The process usually requires a carrier, a large molecule such as a polymer, to convey the DNA through the body to the target area.

Yongzhuo Huang, from Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica (SIMM), along with coworkers from various Chinese universities, designs drug carriers to deliver DNA for the treatment of cancerous tumours.

Yongzhuo: Gene delivery faces lots of challenges, such as instability in the blood stream, lack of targeted delivery function, and problems with the biocompatibility of the drug carriers.

The high-molecular-weight polymer polyethylenimine (PEI) is the most commonly used gene polymeric carrier. However, it normally has poor biocompatibility due to its non-degradability, largely limiting its clinical translation.

The CPP is cationic (positively-charged), and can bind with the anionic (negatively-charged) gene drugs, forming a nano-structured complex. Moreover, CPP-based delivery has been called a "Trojan Horse" technique, because the CPP is able to carry various drugs through biobarriers such as cell membranes.

This system efficiently delivers a DNA that encodes a signalling protein termed TRAIL to the tumour; TRAIL can activate apoptosis – cell death – and kill the , while sparing the normal cells.

The mannosylated PEI–CPP not only improved the efficiency of , but also enhanced the effectiveness of treatment and reduced side-toxicities.

Yongzhuo: When we drew a schematic illustration of the DNA chain, its double-stranded pattern reminded us of beautiful bird tail feathers. It seemed natural for us to compare the peptide chains to the stretching wings. We also drew the sugar mannose's structure, which looked like a crown. We shaped an idea around these elements, and came up with a preliminary sketch. We decided to design a unique mascot, called Fenghuang, for this DNA delivery system. Fenghuang is the Chinese mythological bird that traditionally symbolizes peace, prosperity or happiness.

We then came to Dr. Kai Li, a previous colleague at SIMM, who kindly helped us and successfully finalised the beautiful artwork.

Explore further: New bowel cancer drug target discovered

More information: Zhenzhen Pan et al. A mannosylated PEI–CPP hybrid for TRAIL gene targeting delivery for colorectal cancer therapy, Polym. Chem. (2017). DOI: 10.1039/C7PY00882A

Related Stories

New bowel cancer drug target discovered

October 17, 2017

Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute have discovered a new drug target for bowel cancer that is specific to tumour cells and therefore less toxic than conventional therapies.

Nanodiamonds Advance Anticancer Gene Therapy

September 25, 2009

(PhysOrg.com) -- Gene therapy holds promise in the treatment of cancer as well as a large number of other diseases. However, developing a scalable system for delivering genes to cells both efficiently and safely has been ...

What makes cancer gene therapy so groundbreaking?

July 19, 2017

On July 12, a Food and Drug Administration panel unanimously recommended approval for the first-ever gene therapy treatment for cancer. The treatment, known as CTL019, is a T-cell therapy developed by the pharmaceutical company ...

Recommended for you

Scientists develop new theory of molecular evolution

October 23, 2017

Researchers from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and the University College London have developed a new theory of molecular evolution, offering insights into how genes function, how the rates of evolutionary ...

Austrian researchers facilitate lipid data analysis

October 23, 2017

No lipids, no life. In all organisms, lipids form cell walls, store energy and release it when necessary, and play an important role in cell signalling. It has been proved that changes in the composition of lipids play a ...

Close up view of growing polymer chain show jump steps

October 20, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers at Cornell University has devised a means for watching as a polymer chain grows after application of a catalyst. In their paper published in the journal Science, the team explains how they ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.