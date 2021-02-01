Researchers discover how wombats excrete poop cubes
An international team of scientists have been able to replicate how a wombat produces square poo—and it could change the way geometric products are manufactured in future.
The Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) is a learned society (professional association) in the United Kingdom with the goal of "advancing the chemical sciences." It was formed in 1980 from the merger of the Chemical Society, the Royal Institute of Chemistry, the Faraday Society and the Society for Analytical Chemistry with a new Royal Charter and the dual role of learned society and professional body. At its inception the Society had a combined membership of 34,000 in the UK and a further 8,000 abroad. The headquarters of the Society are at Burlington House, Piccadilly, London. It also has offices in Thomas Graham House in Cambridge where RSC Publishing is based. The Society has offices in the United States at the University City Science Center, Philadelphia, in both Beijing and Shanghai, China and Bangalore, India.
Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA
Subscribe to rss feed
An international team of scientists have been able to replicate how a wombat produces square poo—and it could change the way geometric products are manufactured in future.
Plants & Animals
Feb 1, 2021
0
324
Professor Takashi Ooi and his team of researchers from Nagoya University, Japan, have designed a catalyst that performs two tasks during the course of the reaction.
Materials Science
Jan 25, 2018
0
10
Scientists in China are exploring new ways to treat cancer using gene therapy. We find out how their work inspired this beautiful and intricate design on the cover of Polymer Chemistry.
Polymers
Oct 19, 2017
0
5
Sander Wezenberg, and PhD students Thomas van Leeuwen and Kaja Sitkowska, from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, spoke to us about their work in chirality and molecular motors, and the seaside scene on the cover ...
Materials Science
Sep 22, 2017
0
5
Scientists in the U.S have a designed a computer game that could help with biomedical research.
Biotechnology
Apr 26, 2017
0
3
The Royal Society of Chemistry has today launched a report which identifies disparities in the provision of specialist science and Chemistry teaching across the UK. The report highlights inconsistent delivery of science education ...
Social Sciences
Jun 4, 2014
1
0
Scientists in Spain have reported the first self-healing polymer that spontaneously and independently repairs itself without any intervention. The new material could be used to improve the security and lifetime of plastic ...
Polymers
Sep 13, 2013
5
0
A study of the photovoltaic industries in the US and China shows that China's dominance in solar panel manufacturing is not driven solely by cheaper labour and government support, but by larger-scale manufacturing and resulting ...
Energy & Green Tech
Sep 5, 2013
0
0
The Royal Society of Chemistry, together with the British Cheese Board, has today announced the formula for making the perfect slice of cheese on toast.
Other
Aug 19, 2013
9
0
Scientists have created a powerful micro-supercapacitor, just nanometres thick, that could help electronics companies develop mobile phones and cameras that are smaller, lighter and thinner than ever before. The tiny power ...
Energy & Green Tech
Aug 7, 2013
0
0