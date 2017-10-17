October 17, 2017

Facebook buys anonymous teen compliment app TBH

Facebook has bought TBH, a teen-focused app that lets people give anonymous compliments to each other through polls and messages.

Facebook on Tuesday confirmed the purchase, announced on TBH's blog, but did not say how much it paid. TBH, internet-slang short for "to be honest," says more than 5 million people have downloaded its app since it launched on Aug. 3.

TBH, which is only available for Apple devices at the moment, will continue to exist as a stand-alone app.

Facebook, based in Menlo Park, California, also owns Instagram and WhatsApp and has tried and failed to buy Snapchat several years ago. The latest acquisition is consistent with its strategy of buying—or copying—rivals, especially those popular with .

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Facebook buys anonymous teen compliment app TBH (2017, October 17) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-facebook-anonymous-teen-compliment-app.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Facebook closes WhatsApp purchase now worth $21.8B
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

1 hour ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

15 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (3)