EPA chemical review would exclude millions of tons of toxins
October 25, 2017
by Matthew Brown
Spurred by the chemical industry, President Donald Trump's administration is retreating from a congressionally mandated review of some of the most dangerous chemicals in public use.
The review began under Trump's predecessor to make sure proper safeguards are in place for asbestos and other toxins in homes, offices and industrial plants across the United States.
But instead of looking at some of the most common exposures to those chemicals, the new administration wants to limit the review to chemicals in products still being manufactured or entering the marketplace.
Critics say that would undermine the goal of protecting public health by excluding millions of tons of asbestos-containing products already in use.
