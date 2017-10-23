EPA chemical review would exclude millions of tons of toxins

In this July 12, 2017, photo, Asbestos Removal Technologies Inc., job superintendent Ryan Laitila, right, sprays amended water as job forman Megan Eberhart holds a light during asbestos abatement in Howell, Mich. Asbestos fibers can become deadly when disturbed in a fire or during remodeling, lodging in the lungs and causing problems including mesothelioma, a form of cancer. The material's dangers have long been recognized. But a 1989 attempt to ban most asbestos products was overturned by a federal court, and it remains in widespread use. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Spurred by the chemical industry, President Donald Trump's administration is retreating from a congressionally mandated review of some of the most dangerous chemicals in public use.

The review began under Trump's predecessor to make sure proper safeguards are in place for asbestos and other toxins in homes, offices and industrial plants across the United States.

But instead of looking at some of the most common exposures to those chemicals, the new administration wants to limit the review to chemicals in products still being manufactured or entering the marketplace.

Critics say that would undermine the goal of protecting public health by excluding millions of tons of asbestos-containing products already in use.

The chemical industry pushed for the shift.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the administration's actions are in line with what Congress intended.

