Report documents the near-term impacts of climate change on investors

Credit: Columbia University

In May 2017, the Tamer Center for Social Enterprise at Columbia Business School and Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory held a forum in New York City to discuss how new advances in climate science can inform investments in specific sectors of the global economy. The forum brought the world's best scientists into a conversation with the world's best investment professionals while setting aside the politics of climate change.

An outcome of this collaboration between the scientific community and the investment industry is a new white paper, "The Near-term Impacts of Climate Change on Investors." In the report, conference organizers and speakers explain how climate change affects investments and best practices for integrating scientific knowledge into climate-sensitive decisions.

The forum was the first in a series of events that will build communication and understanding between the investment and scientific communities and present stakeholders with the most current state of knowledge in climate change science and solutions.

"It's critically important that the climate science community engages in the business and finance community as we advance knowledge. The private sector is where the rubber meets the road in turning knowledge to action, so it's important that we work together closely," said Peter deMenocal, Dean of Science at Columbia University and a climate scientist at Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, who spoke at the forum.