Video: How will climate change impact ocean health?

The oceans provide one quarter of the world's dietary protein, yet we have little understanding of how changes in ocean temperatures and chemistry will impact ocean life, from microbes to coral reefs to commercial fish stocks, and threaten marine food security.

Research by Center for Climate and Life ocean scientists builds understanding of how ocean ecosystems, productivity, and genetic diversity will respond to climate change. In this video, Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory's Hugh Ducklow, Sonya Dyhrman, and Bärbel Hönisch explain what they're learning about the ocean's changing conditions. Their discoveries will contribute to the sustainable management and conservation of marine resources, and help ensure sufficient and nutritious food for present and future generations.

Credit: Columbia University