A defense mechanism to kill intestinal worms

October 11, 2017
A defense mechanism to kill intestinal worms
Intestinal worm. Credit: Lewis Entwistle

Researchers have discovered a mechanism that kills intestinal worms, which affect nearly a third of the world's population as well as livestock. The findings, published in Cell Host & Microbe, could help scientists create new vaccines or drugs to combat intestinal worm infections.

The worm-killer is an that is thought to disrupt vital cell processes in intestinal worms. Although scientists have previously known how worms are expelled from the body through the gut, this is the first time that a mechanism of worm killing has been discovered.

"If we can figure out how the enzyme is regulated, increasing the amount may promote immunity to intestinal worms," says Lewis Entwistle, first author of the paper and researcher at the Francis Crick Institute.

The research was led by the Francis Crick Institute, in collaboration with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, and Genentech Inc.

The team first suspected that this enzyme might have a role in killing intestinal worms when mice that are immune to worm infections were found to have sustained high levels of the enzyme.

When they knocked out the gene in mice, so that they didn't make the enzyme, intestinal worms were not killed and expelled from the body as normal. But when they pre-treated worms with the enzyme before , killing and expulsion from the mice was restored.

Mark Wilson, senior author of the paper and Group leader at the Francis Crick Institute, says: "Building up the armory is pointless, without the right bullet. The immune system certainly plays a role in getting rid of intestinal worms, but this enzyme is the 'bullet' that kills them.

"There is an emerging problem of drug-resistant worms, and a need for better vaccines against them. Our findings provide a new avenue for developing novel drugs and vaccines, to combat the infections."

To find out how the enzyme kills intestinal worms, the team compared enzyme-treated worms with controls. Chemical analysis revealed that enzyme-treated had fewer phospholipids - molecules in cell membranes that are required for many crucial processes.

"Designing drugs that mimic the effect of the enzyme on could also be a fruitful avenue for combating worm infections," says Lewis.

The paper 'Epithelial cell-derived phospholipase A2 group 1B (PLA2g1B) is an endogenous anthelmintic' is published in Cell Host & Microbe.

Explore further: Cells change type to help or hinder immunity

Related Stories

Worm treatment strategy could benefit millions of kids

December 13, 2016

A landmark new study shows the benefits of an expanded treatment strategy for intestinal worms - treating adults as well as children - that could improve the health of millions of children in Southeast Asia, the Pacific and ...

Gut-invading worms turn enemy T cells into friends

September 27, 2010

Intestinal worms sidestep the immune system by inducing the development of suppressive T cells, according to a study published on September 27th in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.

Intestinal worms boost immune system in a surprising way

May 5, 2016

In order to fight invading pathogens, the immune system uses "outposts" throughout the body, called lymph nodes. These are small, centimeter-long organs that filter fluids, get rid of waste materials, and trap pathogens, ...

Recommended for you

Bycatch responsible for decline of New Zealand sea lion

October 11, 2017

Getting caught in fishing nets is a major cause of death for the increasingly endangered New Zealand sea lion, according to new research from the New Zealand's University of Otago and Massey University and the University ...

A defense mechanism to kill intestinal worms

October 11, 2017

Researchers have discovered a mechanism that kills intestinal worms, which affect nearly a third of the world's population as well as livestock. The findings, published in Cell Host & Microbe, could help scientists create ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.