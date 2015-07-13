Deeper understanding of ISIS propaganda can help in the fight against terrorism

October 26, 2017

Though their time in active service may be done, many American veterans are finding new ways to serve their country from home. Douglas Wilbur, a retired major in the U.S. Army and a doctoral student in the School of Journalism at the University of Missouri, is continuing the fight against ISIS by studying the Islamic militant organization's propaganda texts and communication strategies. His work could help the military in the fight against terrorism.

In his article, Wilbur argues that ISIS is a form of strategic communication and that analyzing their materials through a neo-institutional framework (a theory that examines how a group's cultural norms and rules guide their choices,) can help researchers and military better investigate extreme propagandists' techniques and develop ways to combat them. Though most Americans do not have the background knowledge needed to read ISIS propaganda, Wilbur's time serving in Iraq helped him decipher the text. Wilbur says successfully analyzing ISIS propaganda can reveal the organization's goals, and then experts can work to combat them.

"Propaganda isn't just one guy putting together a magazine or a pamphlet; it's a form of strategic communication, which means the organization is very deliberate about it," Wilbur said. "Propaganda often is developed to support the goals of the organization at the time."

As an information operations officer in the Army, Wilbur frequently encountered ISIS propaganda and was well-informed of their methods and tactics. Based on his experience in the Army, Wilbur wanted to perform a serious analysis of ISIS propaganda using scholarly scientific methods that he acquired through higher education.

"In the military, I was engaged in anti-propaganda efforts, but I wasn't doing it from a scientific perspective," Wilbur said. "So when I came to Mizzou, I came to become a social scientist. We learned the scientific method and how to apply it, and now I have better methods of analysis. The skills I learned at Mizzou are helping me fight ISIS."

Currently, Wilbur is working on pieces about contingency theory, which states that the best action for an organization depends on the situation; he has plans to pursue the link between propaganda and strategic communication in his dissertation. Wilbur also is an alumnus of Missouri Governor Eric Greitens' program, 'The Mission Continues,' which empowers veterans adjusting to life at home to find purpose through community service.

Explore further: ISIS propaganda collected in real time

More information: Douglas Wilbur, Propaganda's Place in Strategic Communication: The Case of ISIL's Dabiq Magazine, International Journal of Strategic Communication (2017). DOI: 10.1080/1553118X.2017.1317636

Related Stories

ISIS propaganda collected in real time

May 27, 2016

University of Exeter experts will collect large amounts of propaganda put on the internet by Islamic State terrorists in real time to understand how it radicalises people.

US social media strategy can weaken ISIS influence on Twitter

August 17, 2016

Opponents of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria are six times greater in number on Twitter than ISIS supporters, but those sympathetic to the group are more active on the social media platform, according to a new RAND Corporation ...

War against IS group spreads to Twitter: expert

January 28, 2015

The fight against Islamic State jihadists is taking place online as well on the battlefield, with 18,000 Twitter accounts linked to the group suspended in recent months, according to a US expert.

Recommended for you

Passive solar windows heat up in cold weather

October 24, 2017

Researchers have developed a way to transform ordinary windows into solar-powered heaters that use the sun's energy to increase the window temperature by up to 8 K (nearly 15 °F) in cold weather. The researchers expect that ...

Scientists write 'traps' for light with tiny ink droplets

October 23, 2017

A microscopic 'pen' that is able to write structures small enough to trap and harness light using a commercially available printing technique could be used for sensing, biotechnology, lasers, and studying the interaction ...

When words, structured data are placed on single canvas

October 22, 2017

If "ugh" is your favorite word to describe entering, amending and correcting data on the rows and columns on spreadsheets you are not alone. Coda, a new name in the document business, feels it's time for a change. This is ...

Enhancing solar power with diatoms

October 20, 2017

Diatoms, a kind of algae that reproduces prodigiously, have been called "the jewels of the sea" for their ability to manipulate light. Now, researchers hope to harness that property to boost solar technology.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.