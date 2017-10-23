October 23, 2017

Cisco Systems buying BroadSoft for $1.9 billion cash

This Wednesday, May 9, 2012, file photo, shows an exterior view of Cisco Systems Inc. headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif. Cisco is buying BroadSoft for $1.9 billion in a move to bolster telecom technology. The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Cisco Systems Inc. will pay about $1.9 billion cash to buy BroadSoft Inc. in a move aimed at expanding its communications software offerings.

The networking technology giant is paying $55 per share, marking a 2 percent premium to Broadsoft's closing price on Friday.

Gaithersburg, Maryland-based BroadSoft provides telecommunications technology for businesses, including phone services, audio and video conferencing and virtual meetings.

BroadSoft's focus on small- and medium-sized businesses will help bolster Cisco's offerings, the San Jose, California-based company said.

"More and more businesses expect fully featured voice and contact center solutions with the ability to deploy them on-premises or in the cloud," Cisco said.

The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2018.

