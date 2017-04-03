The atmospheres of water worlds

October 23, 2017
Artist's illustration of a hypothetical ocean planet with two natural satellites. Astronomers have calculated the rates of evaporation of water from ocean planets under a variety of stellar wind scenarios, and conclude that ocean exoplanets around M stars are likely to loose their water in a relatively brief time. Credit: Lucianomendez, 2011

There are currently about fifty known exoplanets with diameters that range from Mars-sized to several times the Earth's and that also reside within their stars' habitable zone – the orbital range within which their surface temperatures permit water to remain liquid. A "water world" is an extreme case, an exoplanet defined as being covered by a deep ocean, perhaps as deep as hundreds of kilometers, and among these fifty are several that might be candidates for this category. Astronomers note that at least two of the terrestrial planets in our solar system, Earth and Venus, may possibly also have been water worlds early in their evolution.

One of the critical factors in determining if a planet could really be habitable is the presence of an enduring atmosphere. The deep oceans on a water world offer a reservoir for water vapor for its atmosphere, and so scientists have been trying to calculate how stable an exoplanet's ocean and atmosphere are, especially to effects like evaporation by winds from the star. Since most of the fifty known examples orbit close to their small, host M stars, they are heavily exposed to stellar winds and related stellar even though their temperatures may be moderate.

CfA astronomer Manasvi Lingam was a member of a team of astronomers who modeled the effects of the on a water world under a variety of possible scenarios. They include effects of stellar magnetic fields, , and atmospheric ionization and ejection. Their computer simulations are in good agreement with the current Earth-Sun system, but in some of the more extreme possibilities, as for example might exist on the set of exoplanets around M-stars, the situation is very different and the escape rates may be as much as or more than one thousand times greater. The result means that even a water world, if it orbits an M-dwarf star, could lose its atmosphere after about one billion years, a relatively brief time for possible development of life. Lingam has also recently co-authored two related articles on the same topic with CfA astronomer Avi Loeb.

More information: Chuanfei Dong et al. The Dehydration of Water Worlds via Atmospheric Losses, The Astrophysical Journal (2017). DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/aa8a60

eric96
not rated yet 17 hours ago
Gotta love it each time they talk about the habitable zone with absolutely zero forethought of radiation. Bunch of fools.
Mark Thomas
not rated yet 12 hours ago
"habitable zone – the orbital range within which their surface temperatures permit water to remain liquid."

The "habitable zone" is thought to be the best place to look for life because all known life on Earth requires liquid water. Scientists would love to know what the actual limits for life are for every environmental factor, such as radiation, both separately and in combination. However, complete knowledge of the limits on life on many other worlds is going to require we boldly go where no one has gone before.
rrwillsj
not rated yet 11 hours ago
Not going to get an argument from me about the dangers of radiation on biology. I rank it number 2 hazard after low to zero-gravity environment.

However, it is the Earth's magnetic field that (usually) shields us from such consistent danger.

I was wondering, if one of the more distant research satellites searching for exoplanets. If it was turned around towards the Earth? What would it detect to indicate non-technological life? And could those findings assist discovering living worlds?
Mark Thomas
not rated yet 7 hours ago
rrwillsj, I believe the answer is yes. More recent probes with working spectrometers would probably identify both oxygen and methane in our atmosphere (gases which would not exist simultaneously very long without biology). It is also possible the spectral signature of chlorophyll could be detected, given how much of the Earth has plant life.

Others have proposed using these indicia of life (bio-markers or bio-signs) to look for life on exoplanets. This will become much more important once the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is launched in a year or two. The JWST has a huge collecting area for concentrating light compared to the Hubble Space Telescope and far greater sensitivity to infrared, where many absorption lines lie.

Hopefully we will be able to obtain some high quality spectrographic info from nearby exoplanets. If the signals look favorable, but are not definitive, I suspect we may all be discussing the finer points of spectrographic analysis in a couple years.

