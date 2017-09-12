September 12, 2017

Video: Drones help scientists check the health of Antarctic mosses, revealing climate change clues

by Zbyněk Malenovský And Arko Lucieer, The Conversation

Video: Drones help scientists check the health of Antarctic mosses, revealing climate change clues
Mosses are sensitive to even minor changes in their living conditions. Credit: Sharon Robinson, Author provided

Drones are helping scientists check the health of Antarctic mosses, revealing clues on the pace of climate change.

Mosses are sensitive to even minor changes in their living conditions, and scientists traditionally tramped through difficult terrain to collect data on them.

Using the specially-designed drones is faster, kinder to the environment and delivers detailed images that satellite imagery cannot match.

Drones also allow to map much larger areas than previously possible, showing how the moss health responds to meltwater in real time.

These methods could be used for similar research in other harsh environments like desert or alpine regions.

The scientists say their method could be used for similar research in other harsh environments like desert or alpine regions.

Provided by The Conversation

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.The Conversation

Citation: Video: Drones help scientists check the health of Antarctic mosses, revealing climate change clues (2017, September 12) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-video-drones-scientists-health-antarctic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Not droids: "Star Wars" fighting drones hitting the air
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)