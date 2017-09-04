Unique study tests fundamental laws of physics

September 5, 2017
universe
This is the "South Pillar" region of the star-forming region called the Carina Nebula. Like cracking open a watermelon and finding its seeds, the infrared telescope "busted open" this murky cloud to reveal star embryos tucked inside finger-like pillars of thick dust. Credit: NASA

A study that will 'test our understanding of how the Universe works, particularly outside the relatively narrow confines of our planet' is being undertaken by an international team of researchers led by the University of Leicester.

The research probes whether the fundamental laws of physics are the same everywhere in the . In their new study, the Leicester-led team assesses whether these laws are the same within the hot, dense conditions in the atmosphere of a dying as here on Earth.

These have masses around half that of the Sun compressed into a radius similar to that of the Earth, leading to extreme gravity within the atmosphere of the star.

The preliminary analysis, led by the research group of Professor Martin Barstow, Pro-Vice-Chancellor; Strategic Science Projects Director, Leicester Institute of Space & Earth Observation; Professor of Astrophysics & Space Science, Department of Physics & Astronomy, features on the cover of the online journal Universe.

Postdoctoral researcher Matthew Bainbridge is the lead author of the early-stage study titled "Probing the Gravitational Dependence of the Fine-Structure Constant from Observations of White Dwarf Stars."

The study involved Matthew Bainbridge, Martin Barstow and Nicole Reindl from Leicester along with colleagues from the U.S., France, The Netherlands, Australia and collaborators in the U.K..

The researchers use the light of white dwarf stars observed with the Hubble Space Telescope. Dr Nicole Reindl, leading the observations, says: "These particular stars contain metals, such as Iron and Nickel, floating within the surface layers of their atmospheres. The light generated within the depths of the star passes through the heavy metals, leaving behind a "fingerprint" in the stars' light that we can study."

Tiny differences in the wavelengths of the light that passes through these heavy metals, compared to experiments here on Earth, gives us clues about potential differences in the of physics under extreme gravity compared to here on Earth.

"Studying these fingerprints in detail requires very precise measurements of the wavelength, or colour, of the light emerging from the atmospheres of these stars" says Dr Matthew Bainbridge, who has been working on the detailed analysis techniques needed to detect the tiny changes expected. "The project is ongoing, but we have established a sophisticated new method and have demonstrated how successful it is on nine stars."

This is a unique study that brings together our expertise and that of world leaders in a variety of fields including observational astronomy, cosmology, experimental atomic physics and high energy theoretical physics. Cosmology studies the origin and evolution of the universe and, since the birth of science, has inspired fundamental shifts in our understanding of our place in the Universe.

Project leader Professor Martin Barstow adds: "This new work will test our understanding of how the Universe works, particularly outside the relatively narrow confines of our planet. We anticipate that our results will challenge current theoretical ideas in cosmology."

Explore further: Scientists solve riddle of celestial archaeology

More information: Matthew Bainbridge et al. Probing the Gravitational Dependence of the Fine-Structure Constant from Observations of White Dwarf Stars, Universe (2017). DOI: 10.3390/universe3020032

Related Stories

Scientists solve riddle of celestial archaeology

March 26, 2014

A decades old space mystery has been solved by an international team of astronomers led by Professor Martin Barstow of the University of Leicester and President-elect of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Smallest-ever star discovered by astronomers

July 12, 2017

The smallest star yet measured has been discovered by a team of astronomers led by the University of Cambridge. With a size just a sliver larger than that of Saturn, the gravitational pull at its stellar surface is about ...

Ancient white dwarf stars

November 3, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- Pushing the limits of its powerful vision, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope uncovered the oldest burned-out stars in our Milky Way Galaxy in this image from 2002. These extremely old, dim "clockwork stars" provide ...

Recommended for you

Shocking discovery explains powerful novae

September 5, 2017

In a typical year, there are around 50 novae, nuclear explosions on the surface of white dwarf stars, in our galaxy. Some of these explosions are so bright and powerful, they exceed the scale of scientific explanation.

The most metal-poor dwarf star-forming galaxy found

September 5, 2017

(Phys.org)—Using the Large Binocular Telescope (LBT), a group of astronomers has found that the star-forming galaxy (SFG) J0811+4730 is the most metal-poor dwarf SFG known to date. The finding is detailed in a paper published ...

4 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

someone11235813
5 / 5 (1) 12 hours ago
What are called 'laws of physics' are only our understanding of the laws. If these 'laws' change under particular circumstances then they will be supplanted by new 'laws' that will encompass the new conditions. Bohr understood this when he was prepared to abandon the hallowed conservation of energy at one point before Pauli postulated the neutron, (later renamed the neutrino). The laws of the Universe do not change, it's our conceptions that change.
Reg Mundy
not rated yet 7 hours ago
The "laws of physics" are simply the rules we follow to guide our path thru' chaos by choosing the next snapshot of the positions of fundamental particles which represent the sequence of quantums which provide our subjective experience of the passage of time. In order to construct the "universe" we inhabit each quantum exhibits a macroscopic representation of the previously selected quantum but on a slightly larger scale, thus providing many of the effects necessary for our "universe" to function, e.g. gravity,which is a consequence of the expansion and is not a force. The nature of time is exposed when a microscopic view is taken of our "universe" whereupon it becomes apparent that the "laws of physics" are not obeyed on a very small scale, as the next quantum of time is chosen only to a macroscopic level of detail. It would seem that, after all, there is a limit to the fine grain of time due to the chance of EVERY fundamental particle being in the right place before eternity.
rrwillsj
5 / 5 (1) 6 hours ago
This article is a proposal. Advocating for a 'combined arms' research program bringing together a number of different disciplines.

An attempt to achieve a coherent comprehension of data accumulated from a multitude of sources.

The writers of this article expressed what they hope to eventually accomplish.

And nothing more.

Be careful reading your hopes and desires into this work. They cannot help but disappoint you whatever their future conclusions.

Even if the results match your opinion? The very language the researchers will use to express themselves, will leave you feeling ignored and betrayed.
Tuxford
not rated yet 6 hours ago
What are called 'laws of physics' are only our understanding of the laws. If these 'laws' change under particular circumstances then they will be supplanted by new 'laws' that will encompass the new conditions. Bohr understood this when he was prepared to abandon the hallowed conservation of energy at one point before Pauli postulated the neutron, (later renamed the neutrino). The laws of the Universe do not change, it's our conceptions that change.

Nonsense. The law is the law. Science is Texas. Just ask any common merger maniac. They are unable to consider anything that violates the Law! They are not interested in understanding. No, they are only interested in the recognition of their gun-toting peers, who will shoot anything that violates the Law. Open-carry. Hence, they will never comprehend.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.