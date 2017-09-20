Tiny Brazilian frogs are deaf to their own calls

September 21, 2017
Tiny Brazilian frogs are deaf to their own calls
Adult Brachycephalus pitanga on a finger tip. Credit: Sandra Goutte

Pumpkin toadlets, found on the leaf litter of Brazil's Atlantic forest, are among the smallest frogs in the world. An international team from Brazil, Denmark and the United Kingdom, has discovered that two species of these tiny orange frogs cannot hear the sound of their own calls. Their results are reported in Scientific Reports and represent a unique case of a communication signal persisting even after the target audience has lost the ability to detect it.

"We have never seen this before. These frogs make sounds that they cannot hear themselves," says Associate Professor Jakob Christensen-Dalsgaard of the University of Southern Denmark. The findings have been confirmed by anatomical studies at Cambridge University in the U.K., showing that the part of the ear responsible for high-frequency hearing is vestigial in these species.

Tiny Brazilian frogs are deaf to their own calls
Adults: Brachycephalus ephippium. Credit: Sandra Goutte

Most male frogs call to signal their presence to the opposite sex and find a mate, but this is risky, since it could attract predators and parasites, and consumes energy and time.

"One would think that if a signal is not perceived by its , it would be lost through evolution," says Dr. Sandra Goutte. Because these tiny frogs are brightly coloured, diurnal and known to use visual signals, the researchers hypothesize that visual has replaced acoustic communication.

The movement of the throat when males are calling could constitute a visual signal, in which case the call itself would represent a byproduct of the true signalling behaviour. Like many brightly coloured tropical frogs, pumpkin toadlets are highly toxic, which may lower the risk of predation when they are calling.

"The singular communication system in these pumpkin toadlets is a first example of vestigial sound communication," says Jakob Christensen-Dalsgaard. "Studying the toadlets further will advance our understanding of the mechanisms underlying the evolution of communication systems in animals."

Explore further: Brazilian torrent frogs communicate using sophisticated audio, visual signals

More information: Sandra Goutte et al, Evidence of auditory insensitivity to vocalization frequencies in two frogs, Scientific Reports (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-017-12145-5

Related Stories

Cope's gray treefrogs meet the cocktail party problem

June 7, 2017

You've been there: Trying to carry on a conversation in a room so noisy that the background chatter threatens to drown out the words you hear. Yet somehow your auditory system is able to home in on the message being conveyed ...

What frog courtship can tell us about human small talk

May 13, 2014

If you've ever heard the boisterous courtship sounds being made at night by male frogs gathered around a pond or "watering hole" to attract mates, you may have noticed some communication similarities to those of humans enjoying ...

Risky ripples: Frog's love song may summon kiss of death

January 23, 2014

Male túngara frogs call from puddles to attract females. The production of the call incidentally creates ripples that spread across the water. Researchers at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama revealed ...

Recommended for you

Signs of sleep seen in jellyfish

September 21, 2017

Jellyfish snooze just like the rest of us. Like humans, mice, fish and flies, the upside-down jellyfish Cassiopea exhibits the telltale signs of sleep, scientists report September 21, 2017 in the journal Current Biology. ...

Why poison frogs don't poison themselves

September 21, 2017

Don't let their appearance fool you: Thimble-sized, dappled in cheerful colors and squishy, poison frogs in fact harbor some of the most potent neurotoxins we know. With a new paper published in the journal Science, scientists ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.