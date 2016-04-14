Tasmanian genes helping to rebuild Victoria's bandicoots

September 5, 2017
Tasmanian genes helping to rebuild Victoria’s bandicoots
Young Eastern Barred Bandicoots are one of Victoria's most endangered species. Credit: Threatened Species Hub

Eastern barred bandicoots were once common in Victoria, but foxes and other threats have decimated numbers so badly that they only remain in captivity at three fenced reserves and on one small island.

The low numbers have resulted in low , which is now a threat to plans to rebuild numbers in breeding programs in order to reintroduce them back to areas where foxes have been eradicated.

A partnership between Mount Rothwell, the Threatened Species Recovery Hub of the National Environmental Science Programme and others is addressing the issue with an innovative breeding program.

Threatened Species Recovery Hub researcher Dr Andrew Weeks says that while the approach called 'gene pool mixing' is relatively new within conservation programs it is the type of program that has been happening in agricultural programs for years.

"Basically we are bringing Eastern Barred Bandicoots from Tasmania and crossing them with Victorian animals in order to introduce new genes to the Victorian bandicoot population," says Dr Weeks, from the University of Melbourne - a partner in the Threatened Species Recovery Hub.

"Improving the genetic diversity will be really important for avoiding problems associated with inbreeding.

"The added genetic diversity is also important for giving the bandicoots a chance to adapt to future challenges, like climate change."

Annette Rypalski, Manager at Mt Rothwell, says the initial trial of crossing five Tasmanian bandicoots with Victorian animals has gone extremely well.

"So far we had nine successful litters, with juveniles beginning to emerge from their mother's nests. Interestingly, the average number of young from each litter appears to be higher than the average litter size for Victorian only parents," says Ms Rypalski.

"We are carefully monitoring the health of all of the animals, and will also study whether the hybrid offspring show any other differences, like being bigger and having better survival of their young.

"The first are now almost three months old and we are about to release them into one of our dedicated 5ha semi-wild enclosures.

"Seeing them in a wild setting is magical, because you get the feeling of what things were like before problems like foxes and rabbits arrived."

Explore further: Threatened bandicoots return home

Related Stories

Threatened bandicoots return home

April 14, 2016

Travel deep into WA's arid interior and you'll find a harsh and seemingly unforgiving expanse of red dirt that is housing a comeback to one of the state's many threatened mammals.

Teaching threatened species to be wary of predators

July 5, 2017

A study of burrowing bettongs in the Australian desert has shown for the first time that exposing threatened native animals to small numbers of predators in the wild teaches them how to avoid their enemies.

Pedestrian fauna opt for shorter underpasses

May 7, 2015

If anyone ever asks 'why did the bandicoot cross the road?', you would never guess the answer would be 'because the underpass was short', but it seems local researchers have proved just that.

Recommended for you

Why poison dart frogs don't poison themselves

September 5, 2017

(Phys.org)—A pair of researchers with the State University of New York has found the source of poison dart frogs' immunity from their own poison. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.