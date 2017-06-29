New supernova analysis reframes dark energy debate

September 13, 2017
New supernova analysis reframes dark energy debate
The difference in the magnitudes of supernovae in the ΛCDM and Timescape cosmologies and the magnitudes the supernovae would appear to have in an empty universe (horizontal dashed line). Both models show recent apparent acceleration following earlier deceleration. In the Timescape model this is not a real effect, however, and the curve is flatter than the ΛCDM case. Credit: Lawrence Dam, Asta Heinesen and David Wiltshire

The accelerating expansion of the Universe may not be real, but could just be an apparent effect, according to new research published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. The new study—by a group at the University of Canterbury in Christchurch, New Zealand—finds the fit of Type Ia supernovae to a model universe with no dark energy to be very slightly better than the fit to the standard dark energy model.

Dark is usually assumed to form roughly 70% of the present material content of the Universe. However, this mysterious quantity is essentially a place-holder for unknown physics.

Current models of the Universe require this term to explain the observed acceleration in the rate at which the Universe is expanding. Scientists base this conclusion on measurements of the distances to supernova explosions in distant galaxies, which appear to be farther away than they should be if the Universe's were not accelerating.

However, just how statistically significant this signature of cosmic acceleration is has been hotly debated in the past year. The previous debate pitted the standard Lambda Cold Dark Matter (ΛCDM) cosmology against an empty universe whose expansion neither accelerates nor decelerates. Both of these models though assume a simplified 100 year old cosmic expansion law—Friedmann's equation.

Friedmann's equation assumes an expansion identical to that of a featureless soup, with no complicating structure. However, the present Universe actually contains a complex cosmic web of galaxy clusters in sheets and filaments that surround and thread vast empty voids.

New supernova analysis reframes dark energy debate
This is a computer-simulated image depicting one possible scenario of how light sources are distributed in the cosmic web. Credit: Andrew Pontzen and Fabio Governato / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Prof David Wiltshire, who led the study from the University of Canterbury in Christchurch, said, "The past debate missed an essential point; if dark energy does not exist then a likely alternative is that the average expansion law does not follow Friedmann's equation."

Rather than comparing the standard ΛCDM cosmological with an empty , the new study compares the fit of supernova data in ΛCDM to a different model, called the 'timescape cosmology'. This has no dark energy. Instead, clocks carried by observers in galaxies differ from the clock that best describes average expansion once the lumpiness of structure in the Universe becomes significant. Whether or not one infers accelerating expansion then depends crucially on the clock used.

The timescape cosmology was found to give a slightly better fit to the largest supernova data catalogue than the ΛCDM cosmology. Unfortunately the statistical evidence is not yet strong enough to rule definitively in favour of one model or the other, but future missions such as the European Space Agency's Euclid satellite will have the power to distinguish between the standard cosmology and other models, and help scientists to decide whether dark energy is real or not.

Deciding that not only requires more data, but also better understanding properties of supernovae which currently limit the precision with which they can be used to measure distances. On that score, the new study shows significant unexpected effects which are missed if only one expansion law is applied. Consequently, even as a toy model the timescape provides a powerful tool to test our current understanding, and casts new light on our most profound cosmic questions.

Explore further: Can we ditch dark energy by better understanding general relativity?

More information: Lawrence H. Dam et al, Apparent cosmic acceleration from type Ia supernovae, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2017). DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stx1858

Related Stories

The dark side of cosmology

March 6, 2015

It's a beautiful theory: the standard model of cosmology describes the universe using just six parameters. But it is also strange. The model predicts that dark matter and dark energy – two mysterious entities that have ...

Recommended for you

Curiosity Mars rover climbing toward ridge top

September 14, 2017

NASA's Mars rover Curiosity has begun the steep ascent of an iron-oxide-bearing ridge that's grabbed scientists' attention since before the car-sized rover's 2012 landing.

New gravity map suggests Mars has a porous crust

September 13, 2017

NASA scientists have found evidence that Mars' crust is not as dense as previously thought, a clue that could help researchers better understand the Red Planet's interior structure and evolution.

Three 'super-Earth' exoplanets orbiting nearby star discovered

September 13, 2017

(Phys.org)—NASA's prolonged Kepler mission, known as K2, has made another significant discovery, revealing the existence of three new exoplanets. The newly found alien worlds circle the nearby star GJ 9827 and were classified ...

Researchers create first global map of water in Moon's soil

September 13, 2017

In research that may prove useful to future lunar explorers, scientists from Brown University have created the first quantitative map of water and its chemical building blocks trapped in the uppermost portion of the Moon's ...

VLT makes first detection of titanium oxide in an exoplanet

September 13, 2017

A team of astronomers led by Elyar Sedaghati, an ESO fellow and recent graduate of TU Berlin, has examined the atmosphere of the exoplanet [WASP-19b] in greater detail than ever before. This remarkable planet has about the ...

Cassini readies final plunge into Saturn

September 13, 2017

NASA's Cassini probe is counting its final hours before one last plunge into Saturn on Friday that will cap a fruitful 13-year mission that greatly expanded knowledge about the gas giant.

90 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

dnatwork
2 / 5 (5) 12 hours ago
I commented a couple weeks ago with the idea that dark energy (and dark matter) need not exist if the theory took the frame of reference as a real thing to be accounted for, not just an analogy to explain things near the speed of light. This article is basically what I meant; they are talking about the clocks, but of course, the speed of your clock depends on your frame of reference.

I was also thinking gravity is not a real force, but an emergent effect, just inertia in another form. We'll see.
Parsec
3 / 5 (2) 12 hours ago
The principle of Occam's Razor favors the model without cosmological acceleration.
Hyperfuzzy
1.7 / 5 (6) 12 hours ago
First, you are looking at it all wrong. Space is infinite in time and physical dimension. Charge is infinite from it's center to infinity. The motion of a charge's center produces a wave in its field, no other field affected only another's center may be affected, effected, whatever ... This describes space as it is, not how you are calculating. Light, or a wrinkle in its field ... all that exists. There is no "thing" called mass but a "mass" of these centers!

Get it? These fields are everywhere, there does not exist "Nothing!". So yes, your dark mattter is created by assuming "Nothing" really exist. LOL! So from a distance, how may any wavelet be perceived? Forward, backward? Also from within an atom and within greater and greater numbers ... does attraction always win? Note: These centers only obey the law; there is no law defining any configuration other than the applied field or lack thereof. So each center may occupy the same point in space and time.
Hyperfuzzy
1.8 / 5 (5) 12 hours ago
Hope you guys are not using QM and GR. You know that's nonsense, mostly. Good try, start with potential and kinectics into a wave equation, compute theorectical possibilities, evaluate reality with this?

Speed of light? Come on! Emitted_wavelength/Measured_Period, what is that? Velocity(+/-)?
oxivape
10 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
10 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
10 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
10 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
10 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
10 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
10 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
10 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
Whydening Gyre
not rated yet 10 hours ago
FTA;
"Dark energy is usually assumed to form roughly 70% of the present material content of the Universe."
So, since when did dark energy become "material"?!?

oxivape
10 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
Benni
1.6 / 5 (5) 9 hours ago
Schneibo is now oxivape.

why 1 star me?
Schneibo, for the same reason I always 1 star you.
oxivape
9 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
9 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
Da Schneib
4 / 5 (4) 9 hours ago
@dnat, I assume you're talking about this thread: https://phys.org/...rgy.html

I note that it is still open for comment. I note that you did not respond to my posts. It was an interesting conversation but in the absence of any response from you I think I showed that gravity is a "real thing," not an analogy. We can continue here or there, your pleasure.

Meanwhile, I don't understand why you think the timescape model of Smale et al. is anything like saying gravity is not real, and is an analogy. Can you explain that in a bit more detail for us please?
oxivape
9 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
Benni
1.6 / 5 (5) 8 hours ago
Is no one around?


You should be conversing with the guy right above you, schneibo, he's one of those s'plainers.
oxivape
8 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
8 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
Da Schneib
4.2 / 5 (6) 8 hours ago
The principle of Occam's Razor favors the model without cosmological acceleration.
But it doesn't explain the supernova data, which means a model without cosmological acceleration doesn't fit reality. Occam's Razor doesn't work if the models it's being used on don't fit reality well. In other words, if you shave too close. ;)
Benni
1.3 / 5 (6) 8 hours ago
Can you explain that in a bit more detail for us please?


Well Schneibo, why don't you try more of that Funny Farm Physics stuff & be more clear as to why gravity is DENSITY DEPENDENT & not MASS DEPENDENT.

Explain the Law of Physics that demonstrates how a given mass can change it's gravity field to the point that a given mass stellar body can be made so small that it's gravity field at the surface reaches infinity,
oxivape
8 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
8 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
Benni
1.8 / 5 (5) 8 hours ago
i got banned from all science forums long ago. only can talk science at glp. now they banned me again, even i use new ip. this is the new place/only one i can learn science.

before i get benned , please talk with me!


oxi......please don't despair, Schneibo is now on site & will converse with you. At he moment he's a little busy on some other Funny Farm explanations of science, but I guarantee he'll be along he will be here for you & to be your friend, you seem just like his type of guy.
oxivape
8 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
Da Schneib
5 / 5 (3) 8 hours ago
Here is the arXiv open access copy of this paper: https://phys.org/...rgy.html

There is a very active debate going on right now about dark energy, regarding whether the presumption of the overall FLRW evenness applies in a non-homogeneous universe like ours, with voids and filaments. This paper provides some evidence using lately collected data. It will be interesting to see how this falls out when all is said and done.
oxivape
8 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
8 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
8 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
7 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
7 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
7 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
7 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
7 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
7 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
6 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
kjung6921
5 / 5 (5) 6 hours ago
Aren't there any moderators on this site? Too bad. It's a great site with great articles and the comment section (at least at the end of this article where I hoped to find some intelligent discussion of this latest news on the dark energy front) is literally the drooling ward in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

Very sad. Very sad indeed. Does anyone know where physics students meet to discuss these things, where moderators kick out the dingbats?

Just curious.
oxivape
6 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
6 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
6 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
Eikka
not rated yet 6 hours ago
maybe they agreed with my comment.

can you debunk any? please!

i want to learn better theory.


A famous university professor went to a monastery to hear about zen. The abbot of the monastery agreed to meet him for tea. Once the professor was seated, the master poured tea into a cup, slowly filling it to the brim until tea was spilling to the table and onto the floor.

"Enough, the cup is full!", said the professor.

"You are like this cup, so full of opinions and ideas. How can I tell you of zen if you don't first empty your cup? Come back when your cup is empty.", said the teacher.
oxivape
5 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
5 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
5 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
5 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
5 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
wduckss
not rated yet 5 hours ago
@oxivape
I'll add a little proof about manipulation with readers.
http://www.svemir...-correct
Still, part "force is proportional to sun's temperature and mass, inversely proportional to distance squared". Not true, the temperature on the dark side of Mars is more than the Moon and the Mercury.
oxivape
5 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
4 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
4 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
4 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
4 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
ViperSRT3g
not rated yet 4 hours ago
I'm still wondering if this will eventually be explained with the universe was expanding faster in the past, and so because we're seeing things not as they are now, but as they were, they appear to be moving away from us at a much greater speed than objects closer to us in time and space.
oxivape
4 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
Hyperfuzzy
not rated yet 4 hours ago
Finally, measure the speed of light this way emitted_wavelength/measured_period. Now, the way I see it, we do not have enough information to determine the flow of our local universe, let alone the entire bucket of worms.

If you notice, attraction trumps repulsion, i.e. unlike charges will tend to be closer together than like charges; thus, the supperposition of each charge center will be like-wise! But, think you need a few more vector quantities. If you go with Einstein, bets are off you will ever enter space!
oxivape
4 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
Hyperfuzzy
not rated yet 4 hours ago
So I would expect something bigger than I've ever seen that can control the flow of galaxies, juz say'n The expansion from us? We're all in a stream, acclerating? Well, first which galaxies are moving away and in what direction are they moving relative to us. Be esiear if you let a computer tell you what is really going on than these guys who say, "I don't know, Dark Matter?" LOL

if it is a stream it can be a supposition of 3 points, us centered; therefore, verifiable data, ...
Hyperfuzzy
not rated yet 4 hours ago
Anyway, the stream shall define an unseen object! Not something that we do not know exist and what it is, a real object!

So, looking at the distances, we got time! But don't know about life on earth.
Hyperfuzzy
not rated yet 4 hours ago
Your eyes, you see a light, did the plane wave move over you front to back or back to front. In other words, can you update each wavelet as a time sequence, forward or backward. I'm afraid, you will be required to know exactly what you are observing and can absolutely define the time line. Just when you thought this was getting to be really fun, isolated objects in space, of stable sizes, may have which rotators? Either!!! Anti-Matter?
Hyperfuzzy
not rated yet 3 hours ago
Being a member of a stream and an isolated object; what would be the observable differences? Remember, we are new to this world; I think we get only one shot at getting it correctly speaking, i.e. it better be right!
Hyperfuzzy
not rated yet 3 hours ago
We quote PhD's, that's because, some of these actually measure nature and collect knowledge; like Maxwell; others invent knowledge. I fly upon the wings of Maxwell and those who provided the data that properly defines knowledge!
oxivape
3 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
3 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
Hyperfuzzy
not rated yet 3 hours ago
the mechanism of electromagnetism is simple, the force f=Ke x e1e2/rr between matters is the carrier of electromagnetism.

there is no field but force between two parallel copper wires at distance r. the repulsion force between electrons on the surface of the two wires. f=Ke x e1e2/rr.

if electrons move/accelerate in one wire, that repulsion force between electrons on the two wires will move/accelerate electrons in the other wire. the mechanism of electromagnetism.

there is no field, only electrostatic force at work.

Lay off the pipe, dude. Or just mellow out, think, don't write $hit! You are repeating $hit, what is it you know about "that will add knowledge or change perspective?"
Hyperfuzzy
not rated yet 3 hours ago
OK, study Maxwell, see the "understood" axioms? What is charge? Therefore ... Not about new physics. It was stated that at the turn of the century(20th), we knew everything! Black Body radiation? Really? Sounds more like data not well understood, what is a black body? Really, we know the physics, ...
oxivape
3 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
3 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
3 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
2 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
antialias_physorg
5 / 5 (1) 2 hours ago
wonder how many times they tried to ban me?

People are keeping count Zeph. Don't you worry your pretty littel head

...and they will ban you this time, too.
Hyperfuzzy
not rated yet 2 hours ago
if i am a blind, i never see my face. i touch my face, i imagine my face, listen to people telling me about my face all my life.

i day by chance, a traveling magician meet me and opened my eyes.

what should i repay?

if i look into the mirror, find a monkey.

should i hate the magician? science knowledge is the face of my mind.

tptb nailed a magician 2000 years ago. remember? i love my pipe.

You know, that makes no sense. Everything is what it is! So maybe you prefer blinders?
oxivape
2 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
oxivape
2 hours ago
This comment has been removed by a moderator.
antialias_physorg
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Whops...that worked fast. Thanks mods!
ciggenie
1 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
told you i will be banned soon,

thank God, pasted some comments on fuckedscience.com.

righteous man are few, e one! take care.
ciggenie
1 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
nasa faked moon landing, some shadows are right under the object, means they made the video at noon time, which is not morning time as they said/should.

nasa, china, japan all fake news about solar sails work in space, photons able to transfer momentum to solar sail to accelerate spaceship.

they lied right in front your eyes.

if light/photon has momentum, why is laser beam cannot bend a flame? why is light mill not moving in a hard vacuum?

all space missions are fake, cuz they faked the time delay for space radio transmission.

light/em waves travel in vacuum space at an infinite speed, only within mediums at a limited speed.

so any communication takes more than 1/100 second is faked.

all scientists think light speed is c in the vacuum, they all wrong.

if light speed is limited in vacuum space, all stars, galaxies we see are from the past, how we map the universe and measure the total mass?

it is all bs, all lies.

ciggenie
1 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago

it is all bs, all lies.

there is no solar wind. what mechanism? why protons and electrons on the way to earth do not attract each other and form into hydrogen atoms? why does gravity not pull them back into the sun?

van allan belts? what's mechanism? the sun's energy/radiation/light strength decay at 1/rr, the only way to find stronger radiation is to get closer.

near around earth, radiation strength is the same, within the atmosphere, it decreases.

so between earth and the moon, the radiation strength is about the same, less within our atmosphere.

em drive? powered by quantum vacuum virtual plasma. it is voodoo science.

ligo detected gravity wave? you wave hand will produce more detectable gravity wave than far away stars explode.

why can't ligo detect cme or earthquakes?

gravity wave speed is infinite, gravity has to be instantaneous, otherwise, no planets can stay in orbit.

ciggenie
1 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
the foundation of science is based on the atomic structure. without fully understanding it, how can we understand the rest of everything/matter and energy?

a conductor has free electrons, apply a voltage those electrons will move along the electrical force.

within the conductor atoms, the positive charged nuclear attracts electrons with super strong force/high voltage, how come there is no discharge? how can electrons not move to the nuclear?

a non-conductor has no free electrons. why? isn't atoms are electron clouds/orbitals/waves around a positive nuclear? why is no free electron? are those electrons locked within the atom? how? what's the mechanism? by what force? quantum magic?

isn't in fact, between 1 proton and 1 electron there is only 1 force exist? f=Ke x pq/rr?

SO, bohr and the standard model of atomic structure are both wrong. way off the reality.

why you accept it as fact or truth?

because professors, books, wiki, everyone educated say so?
ciggenie
1 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
school and media are responsible for fooling people.

bs top scientists are leading the world's science.

those should go to the hospital.

Those monkeys are professors at Cambridge University. similar monkeys are teaching are at MIT.

This is the world we live, wake the fuck up.

Their math is incorrect.

Positive numbers can never equal to negative numbers.

Do you think they don't know that equation is totally wrong? they knew it 100%.

Then why they put the video on youtube to fool the world?

What else are they teaching in school?

Those people own the education system, own science. don't let them own you.

Don't let them own your kids. youtube.com/watch?v=w-I6XTVZXww
ciggenie
1 / 5 (1) 57 minutes ago
what is time?

if we put the same clock in the sun and the earth for 1 day

the earth clock will read/run 24 hours, the sun clock will read fewer hours.

which clock is correct? what time is correct time?

we use matters movement to measure time, what we measured is the changing of the movement, the reading on the timer.

all matters, all things are constantly moving, never stop.

time is always moving with all things right now.

past and future only exist in our minds.

a living tree can be a timer

a blooming flower can be a timer

but the tree and the flower are not time

nor the readings on the clock

all the time we/the universe/existence have is ever changing now

only what you become matters
ciggenie
1 / 5 (1) 44 minutes ago
great new day! please talk!
ciggenie
1 / 5 (1) 41 minutes ago
if i can afford, will do the double slit experiment first.

the light source/laser can be in the air, a square glass bottle, on the 2 parallel inside walls are the slits and the screen. connect the bottle to a vacuum pump.

show the light wave interference on the screen first, then pump the air out.

as the air pressure gets lower and lower, the light pattern on the screen should be changing.

until a hard vacuum, it should be only 2 bright lines left on the screen right behind the slits.

PLEASE, GIVE IT A SHOT.
ciggenie
1 / 5 (1) 20 minutes ago
shameless scientists cannot explain how atoms are formed.

they invented orbital model/bohr, improved it to the standard model, made up quantum mechanics.

push uncertainty principle, wave-particle duality, black holes, tbb, relativity, time travel, simulation, space travel.

will, every dog has its day.

fake science is the next.
ciggenie
1 / 5 (1) 12 minutes ago
the foundation of science is based on the atomic structure. without fully understanding it, how can we understand the rest of everything/matter and energy?

a conductor has free electrons, apply a voltage those electrons will move along the electrical force.

within the conductor atoms, the positive charged nuclear attracts electrons with super strong force/high voltage, how come there is no discharge? how can electrons not move to the nuclear?

a non-conductor has no free electrons. why? isn't atoms are electron clouds/orbitals/waves around a positive nuclear? why is no free electron? are those electrons locked within the atom? how? what's the mechanism? by what force? quantum magic?

isn't in fact, between 1 proton and 1 electron there is only 1 force exist? f=Ke x pq/rr?

SO, bohr and the standard model of atomic structure are both wrong. way off the reality.

why you accept it as fact or truth?

because professors, books, wiki, everyone educated say so?
ciggenie
1 / 5 (1) 8 minutes ago
For more insight, look up valence electrons.

They make all the difference whether something is a conductor, semiconductor or insulator.

Metals have many loosely coupled electrons, making them excellent conductors.

Doped n or p type silicon and germanium have given us enough rope to hang ourselves with.

Let's not even argue electrons!

Within the matrix of a semiconductor junction, electrons cannot flow through the crystalline substrate until HOLES migrate backwards.

Like a 16 panel tile game, a "space" must migrate through the silicon to allow electron progress into the desired order.

So let's argue about holes!

Because that's where the beast invades this system.
ciggenie
not rated yet 4 minutes ago
Slowly, step by step, 100 years of life at physics and the House of Cards is crumbling!

But is difficult to fight the 5 generations of indoctrinated scientists: Think like me or NO MORE SOUP FOR YOU (Seinfeld).

Oh, they just like to measure. Don't have a clue as to where anything comes from or why/how. Just the equations. They worked hard to learn those equations, no human is gonna tell them they mean nothing!

We've wasted 100 years! If we had just listened to Heaviside and Steinmetz, instead of going full speed with Einstein, my Gawd the discoveries we could have already achieved!

Thank God articles like this are finally coming out. It means someone is freaking thinking for a change!
ciggenie
not rated yet just added
not rated yet47 minutes ago
how do you know expanding is true? they don't even know light does not propagate in space, there is no photon, energy instantly teleported between masses.

red shift? maybe gases in the space at work.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.