Report finds staggering decline in Canada wildlife

September 14, 2017
A loon is seen on one of the 4,000 lakes of La Verendrye Wildlife Reserve, one of the largest parks in Quebec, Canada
A loon is seen on one of the 4,000 lakes of La Verendrye Wildlife Reserve, one of the largest parks in Quebec, Canada

Half of the vertebrate populations in Canada are in staggering decline, despite the country's vast outback, according to a WWF report Thursday that highlighted threats to beluga whales and caribou.

The World Wildlife Fund in its Living Planet Report pointed to 451 shrinking out of 903 monitored over a 45-year period that ended in 2014.

They included mammals, fish, birds, amphibians and reptiles. Many have declined up to 83 percent, WWF-Canada found.

"It's easy to assume shocking figures of decline don't apply here in Canada," said WWF-Canada president David Miller.

"Ours, after all, is a country of wide open spaces with ample room for grizzlies and gannets, belugas and bass, salamanders and swift foxes—isn't it?"

But the reality, Miller added, is that "wildlife loss is not someone else's problem. It's a Canadian problem."

Habitat loss from forestry, agriculture, urbanization and industrial development remains the greatest threat to wildlife in Canada, according to the report.

But pollution, climate change and invasive species were also factors cited by the conservation group.

A southernmost of in the Saint Lawrence seaway was listed as endangered this year after several delays in protecting its habitat. Several died last month in apparent collisions with cargo ships and entanglements with fishing gear. Fewer than 900 are left.

WWF says habitat loss from forestry, agriculture, urbanization and industrial development remains the greatest threat to wildlif
WWF says habitat loss from forestry, agriculture, urbanization and industrial development remains the greatest threat to wildlife in Canada

The Barren-ground caribou's numbers, meanwhile, have plummeted from more than two million in 1990 to about 800,000.

Their decline has been blamed on a warming Arctic that has brought unseasonal rains to the tundra that freeze and glaze ice over the lichen and plants the caribou eat to survive. Mining, shipping and tourism have also disturbed calving grounds.

In July, a study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences showed that more than 30 percent of vertebrates around the world are in decline, both in terms of population figures and their geographic spread.

Explore further: Canada caribou and monarch butterfly "endangered": experts

Related Stories

Canada caribou and monarch butterfly "endangered": experts

December 6, 2016

Canada's caribou population has reached "all-time low" levels, particularly in the eastern Arctic, where the animal was classified as endangered Monday along with the monarch butterfly, according to a committee of scientific ...

Recommended for you

How does a cell maintain its identity during replication?

September 14, 2017

Prior to cell division, chromosomes are seemingly a jumbled mess. During cell division, parent cell chromosomes and their duplicates sort themselves out by condensing, becoming thousands of times more compact than at any ...

Genome of orchid Apostasia shenzhenica sequenced

September 14, 2017

(Phys.org)—A large international team of researchers has sequenced the genome of the orchid Apostasia shenzhenica. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the team describes the approach they used and what they ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.