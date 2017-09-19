September 19, 2017

Self-driving Uber fleet returns to service following crash

Uber

Uber has resumed self-driving vehicle service in Pittsburgh following a crash.

The company briefly suspended their self-driving fleet Monday morning. Police say a car collided with a self-driving Uber SUV.

Two Uber employees who were in the SUV at the time of the and the driver of the car were not injured.

According to police spokeswoman Sonya Toler, the Uber driver was in control of the vehicle at the time of the crash. Uber says their returned to service late Tuesday morning following an investigation.

The San Francisco-based company had previously suspended its nationwide self-driving fleet for two days in March after a crash in Arizona. Police determined the Uber vehicle was not at fault in the crash.

