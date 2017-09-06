Secrets of bright, rapidly spinning star revealed

September 18, 2017
Secrets of bright, rapidly spinning star revealed
August's total eclipse of the sun with the star Regulus visible as a blue dot in the lower left corner. The photograph was taken in Casper, Wyo. Credit: jmsands57.

Almost 50 years after it was first predicted that rapidly rotating stars would emit polarised light, a UNSW Sydney-led team of scientists has succeeded in observing the phenomenon for the first time.

They used a highly sensitive piece of equipment designed and built at UNSW and attached to the Anglo-Australian Telescope at Siding Spring Observatory in western NSW to detect the polarised light from Regulus, one of the brightest stars in the .

The research has provided unprecedented insights into the star, which is in the constellation Leo, allowing the scientists to determine its rate of spinning and the orientation in space of the star's spin axis.

The study, by a team at UNSW, University College London, University of Washington and University of Hertfordshire, is published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

"We found Regulus is rotating so quickly it is close to flying apart, with a spin rate of 96.5 per cent of the angular velocity for break-up," says study first author and UNSW scientist Dr Daniel Cotton, of the School of Physics.

"It is spinning at approximately 320 kilometres per second - equivalent to travelling from Sydney to Canberra in less than a second."

Indian astrophysicist and Nobel laureate Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar first predicted the emission of polarised light from the edges of stars in 1946, prompting the development of sensitive instruments called stellar polarimeters to try and detect this effect.

Optical polarisation is a measure of the orientation of the oscillations of a light beam to its direction of travel.

In 1968, other researchers built on Chandrasekhar's work to predict that the distorted, or squashed shape, of a rapidly rotating star would lead to the emission of polarised light, but its detection has eluded astronomers until now.

"The instrument we have built, the High Precision Polarimetric Instrument, HIPPI, is the world's most sensitive astronomical polarimeter. Its high precision has allowed us to detect polarised light from a rapidly spinning star for the first time," says Dr Cotton.

"We have also been able to combine this new information about Regulus with sophisticated computer models we have developed at UNSW to determine the star's inclination and rotation rate.

"It has previously been extremely difficult to measure these properties of rapidly rotating stars. Yet the information is crucial for understanding the life cycles of most of the hottest and largest in the galaxies, which are the ones that produce the heaviest elements, such as iron and nickel, in interstellar space."

Regulus is about 79 years away. During the in the US in August, Regulus was just 1 degree away from the Sun and was, to many people, the only star visible during the eclipse.

Explore further: X-rays reveal temperament of possible planet-hosting stars

More information: Daniel V. Cotton et al, Polarization due to rotational distortion in the bright star Regulus, Nature Astronomy (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41550-017-0238-6

Related Stories

X-rays reveal temperament of possible planet-hosting stars

September 6, 2017

A new study using data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and ESA's XMM-Newton suggests X-rays emitted by a planet's host star may provide critical clues to just how hospitable a star system could be. A team of researchers ...

Mysterious white dwarf pulsar discovered

February 7, 2017

An exotic binary star system 380 light-years away has been identified as an elusive white dwarf pulsar – the first of its kind ever to be discovered in the universe – thanks to research by the University of Warwick.

'Bullet star' shines 350 times brighter than the sun

January 18, 2005

For decades, scientists have observed that Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo, spins much faster than the sun. But thanks to a powerful new telescopic array, astronomers now know with unprecedented clarity ...

Recommended for you

V745 Sco: Two stars, three dimensions, and oodles of energy

September 18, 2017

For decades, astronomers have known about irregular outbursts from the double star system V745 Sco, which is located about 25,000 light years from Earth. Astronomers were caught by surprise when previous outbursts from this ...

Secrets of bright, rapidly spinning star revealed

September 18, 2017

Almost 50 years after it was first predicted that rapidly rotating stars would emit polarised light, a UNSW Sydney-led team of scientists has succeeded in observing the phenomenon for the first time.

X-ray burst spotted in the galactic bulge

September 18, 2017

(Phys.org)—Using the JEM-X telescope onboard the INTEGRAL space observatory, astronomers have discovered a new X-ray burst in the galactic bulge. The X-ray burst was detected from the faint unidentified transient source ...

How Herschel unlocked the secrets of star formation

September 18, 2017

Surveying the sky for almost four years to observe the glow of cold cosmic dust embedded in interstellar clouds of gas, the Herschel Space Observatory has provided astronomers with an unprecedented glimpse into the stellar ...

2 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

tblakely1357
5 / 5 (1) 6 hours ago
Hmm, would the size of the gas cloud a star formed from determine the star's spin rate?
wduckss
not rated yet 2 hours ago
"The stars with a faster rotation have more objects.. ("The objects without an independent rotation (such as Venus, Mercury, etc.) can't direct the other objects into their gravitational field." orbiting around themselves.
If the speed of rotation increases, the conditions for an asteroid belt to exist are created.
The stars with (a very) fast rotation have a disk of gas ..

The stars with a very fast rotation around their axes have an increased emission of radiation at their poles, which sometimes can vary, due to the increased influx of matter into cyclone or a faster whirl " http://www.global...ture.pdf

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.