Oxygen-deficient dwarf galaxy hints at makings of early universe

September 25, 2017
Oxygen-deficient dwarf galaxy hints at makings of early universe
The tiny star-forming galaxy, dubbed J0811+4730, is a proxy for primordial galaxies. Credit: University of Virginia

A recently discovered dwarf galaxy in the constellation Lynx may serve well as a proxy for better understanding the developing chemistry of the early universe, according to a research team that includes University of Virginia astronomers.

Their new finding, published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, shows that the level in the little galaxy is the lowest yet discovered in any star-forming galaxy, likely resembling early nascent .

Astronomers know that the first galaxies during their forming stages were chemically simple – primarily made up of hydrogen and helium, elements made in the Big Bang during the first three minutes of the universe's existence. Oxygen came later, as massive stars formed and made heavier and more complex elements by nuclear fusion in their interiors and also in their explosive deaths, ultimately creating a universe of countless oxygen-rich galaxies like our Milky Way.

The earliest oxygen-deficient galaxies are so far away and so faint as to be nearly undetectable, but relatively close-by star-forming dwarf galaxies, with very little oxygen like early galaxies, may be easier to detect and offer the same clues. Unfortunately, these nearby tiny galaxies with little oxygen, which currently produce many massive blue stars, are very rare. But if detected, they can offer valuable insights to how the first galaxies formed some 13 billion years ago, and therefore to the evolution of the early universe.

The star-forming in the new study was found during an ongoing, large-scale inventory of the heavens, the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, which revealed it as a possible point of interest. Astronomers then targeted it for further scrutiny using the powerful Large Binocular Telescope in Arizona. Data from the that telescope revealed that the tiny star-forming galaxy, dubbed J0811+4730, is a record-breaker: It has 9 percent less oxygen – a sign of simplicity – than any other so far discovered.

"We found that a considerable fraction of the stellar mass of the galaxy was formed only a few million years ago, making this one of the best counterparts we've found of primordial galaxies," said UVA astronomer Trinh Thuan, one of the study's authors. "Because of its extremely low , this galaxy serves as an accessible proxy for star-forming galaxies that came together within one to two billion years after the Big Bang, the early period of our nearly 14 billion-year-old universe."

The dwarf galaxy also is of interest because it provides clues to how the early simple universe became re-ionized by early star formation, moving it from the so-called cosmic Dark Ages of neutral gases to the development of the complexly structured now in existence, where the gas between galaxies is ionized.

Thuan said the data indicates that the tiny galaxy is rapidly producing new stars at a quarter of the rate of the Milky Way – yet its mass in is 30,000 times smaller. Eighty percent of its stellar mass has formed in just the past few million years, marking this as an exceptionally young galaxy, producing copious amounts of ionizing radiation.

Explore further: The most metal-poor dwarf star-forming galaxy found

More information: Leonid S. Pilyugin et al. On the maximum value of the cosmic abundance of oxygen and the oxygen yield, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2007). DOI: 10.1111/j.1365-2966.2007.11444.x

Related Stories

The most metal-poor dwarf star-forming galaxy found

September 5, 2017

(Phys.org)—Using the Large Binocular Telescope (LBT), a group of astronomers has found that the star-forming galaxy (SFG) J0811+4730 is the most metal-poor dwarf SFG known to date. The finding is detailed in a paper published ...

Discovered: Fast-growing galaxies from early universe

May 24, 2017

A team of astronomers including Carnegie's Eduardo Bañados and led by Roberto Decarli of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy has discovered a new kind of galaxy which, although extremely old—formed less than a billion ...

Hubble looks in on a galactic nursery

July 27, 2015

This dramatic image shows the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope's view of dwarf galaxy known as NGC 1140, which lies 60 million light-years away in the constellation of Eridanus. As can be seen in this image NGC 1140 has an ...

Hubble scopes out a galaxy of stellar birth

June 26, 2017

This image displays a galaxy known as ESO 486-21 (with several other background galaxies and foreground stars visible in the field as well). ESO 486-21 is a spiral galaxy—albeit with a somewhat irregular and ill-defined ...

Recommended for you

Fast radio bursts may be firing off every second

September 21, 2017

When fast radio bursts, or FRBs, were first detected in 2001, astronomers had never seen anything like them before. Since then, astronomers have found a couple of dozen FRBs, but they still don't know what causes these rapid ...

4 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Sonhouse
not rated yet 19 hours ago
So I gather this galaxy is about 10 billion LY from Earth?
antialias_physorg
5 / 5 (2) 17 hours ago
So I gather this galaxy is about 10 billion LY from Earth?

According to the arxiv article it's 205Mpc (about 600 million light years) away.
Da Schneib
not rated yet 17 hours ago
This is interesting, but it might be a bit problematic drawing too many conclusions about early galaxies from studying it since it has formed in late time rather than early time.
Sonhouse
not rated yet 13 hours ago


This is interesting, but it might be a bit problematic drawing too many conclusions about early galaxies from studying it since it has formed in late time rather than early time.


That;s why I thought it was out past 10 billion LY.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.