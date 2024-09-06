The University of Virginia (UVA) was founded by Thomas Jefferson and established in Charlottesville, Virginia in 1819. The School of Engineering and Applied Sciences was the first engineering school in the U.S., and awards both undergraduate and post-graduate degrees. The university has over 2100 faculty members and nearly 20,000 undergraduate and post-graduate students. It is ranked as No.2 in public universities by U.S. News and World Report 2009. The UVA Medical School is ranked among the Top 100 Hospitals by Thomsons and Solucient. UVA offers 48 bachelor's degrees, 94 master's degrees, 55 doctoral degrees, 6 educational specialists degrees and 2 professional degrees in medicine and law. UVA is a member of a consortium involved in the construction and operation of the Large Binocular Telescope in the Mount Graham International Observatory located in Southeastern Arizona and operates other observatories in other locations. The Altacama Large Millimeter Array Science Center is located at the Charlottesville NRAO site.

Address P.O. Box 400229 Charlottesville, VA 22904-4229 Website http://www.virginia.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Virginia

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed