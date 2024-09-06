If it flares, 'blaze star' T Corona Borealis will be clearly visible
Skywatchers may soon have a new phenomenon at which to look. Or not.
Astronomy
Sep 6, 2024
Mimicking animals is a proven strategy in robot design. Take, for example, Haibo Dong's seminal studies on how fins propel fish by churning the water in a vortex.
General Physics
Sep 3, 2024
Researchers investigating the historic stresses of the American West's water supply have identified a simple solution that could put parts of the Colorado River Basin on a more sustainable path.
Earth Sciences
Aug 28, 2024
A drug-carrying molecule designed to cure disease by slipping past the lung's natural defenses offers new hope for people with chronic or deadly respiratory diseases, say its creators, researchers in assistant professor Liheng ...
Bio & Medicine
Aug 22, 2024
The lab of University of Virginia systems engineer Gregory J. Gerling recently made a discovery on a touchy subject: why women generally seem to have a more acute sense of touch than men.
Other
Jul 31, 2024
A research team at the University of Virginia School of Engineering and Applied Science has developed what it believes could be the template for the first building blocks for human-compatible organs printed on demand.
Materials Science
Jul 22, 2024
A team of University of Virginia researchers has released the first-ever database of hurricane evacuation orders in the United States. By examining what has worked (and hasn't) in the face of oncoming hurricanes, leaders ...
Environment
Jul 18, 2024
"I'm bored!" It's a phrase parents and caregivers work tirelessly to avoid hearing, but it may be the gateway to unleashing a child's creativity, social development and even life skills.
Education
Jul 2, 2024
What if the future of space travel were to look less like Space-X's rocket-based Starship and more like NASA's "Hyper-X," the hypersonic jet plane that, 20 years ago this year, flew faster than any other aircraft before or ...
Space Exploration
Jun 27, 2024
Private philanthropy has long been a key source of funding for U.S. scientists, particularly as government support has failed to keep pace with the rising cost of research.
Economics & Business
Jun 10, 2024
