September 27, 2017

Monetising time savings makes toll roads financially stack up

by Queensland University of Technology

Monetising time savings makes toll roads financially stack up
Credit: Queensland University of Technology

Putting a dollar value on the savings from traffic congestion, noise and air pollution as a result of toll roads and tunnels will make large infrastructure projects more cost effective, according to a new study by QUT.

Sae Chi, from QUT's Science and Engineering Faculty, has compared the financial and economic cost of public and privately operated toll roads and tunnels, and found the net impacts to the community should be taken into account in decision-making about transport investment.

The research has been published in the Journal of Transportation Engineering titled Measuring impacts and risks to the public of a privately operated toll road project by considering perspectives in cost-benefit .

Ms Chi said the financial bottomline should not be the only consideration when determining when whether or not to invest in toll roads and tunnels.

"If governments continue to rely on limited cost-benefit analysis or solely on financial analysis it will not encourage infrastructure development," she said.

Ms Chi said to share the costs and risks of building and operating toll road and projects, governments often partnered with the .

She said while private operators were looking for a bottomline return on investment, governments needed to consider benefits in addition to toll charges and traffic flows that can result in profits.

"Even when partnering with the private sector, it is important that governments consider the public benefits and monetise savings such as travel time, reduced to drivers and the positive outcomes for the environment," she said.

"When governments put a dollar figure on these factors the cost-benefit analysis sways much more heavily in favour of supporting infrastructure investment."

Ms Chi said current cost-benefit analysis for and tunnel projects was limited in Australia, and in most cases focused on the financials and not the public benefits.

"But governments are responsible for public decision making for the good of their constituents and this includes ensuring that public funds are invested wisely and that regulation of private sector activity ensures a net benefit to society," she said.

Ms Chi said this study findings would help support increased infrastructure investment across the nation, especially in high-growth population areas.

More information: Sae Chi et al. Measuring Impacts and Risks to the Public of a Privately Operated Toll Road Project by Considering Perspectives in Cost-Benefit Analysis, Journal of Transportation Engineering, Part A: Systems (2017). DOI: 10.1061/JTEPBS.0000088

Provided by Queensland University of Technology

Citation: Monetising time savings makes toll roads financially stack up (2017, September 27) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-monetising-toll-roads-financially-stack.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Research reveals government skill deficiency
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

7 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

12 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)