Image: Smoke obscures much of the Pacific Northwest

Credit: Jeff Schmaltz, MODIS Rapid Response Team The Suomi NPP satellite's Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument captured a look at the smoke obscuring much of the Pacific Northwest on September 05, 2017. Due to the huge number of wildfires that have broken out over this very dry, very hot summer smoke is billowing from the fires that have yet to be extinguished.

Particle pollution from wildfires, long known for containing soot and other fine particles known to be dangerous to human health, is much worse than previously thought, a new study shows. Naturally burning timber and brush from wildfires release dangerous particles into the air at a rate three times as high as levels known by the EPA, researchers at Georgia Tech found in a report that was released in May 2017.

Actively burning areas, detected by VIIRS are outlined in red. The Suomi NPP satellite is a joint mission between NASA and NOAA.

