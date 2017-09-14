September 14, 2017

Hurricane Max forms off Mexico's southwestern coast: forecasters

Hurricane Max is threatening the resort city of Acapulco, along with other coastal communities on Mexico's southwestern coast
Hurricane Max is threatening the resort city of Acapulco, along with other coastal communities on Mexico's southwestern coast

Hurricane Max formed off the southwestern coast of Mexico on Thursday, triggering warnings of life-threatening storm conditions for a long stretch of coastal communities including the resort city of Acapulco, forecasters said.

As of 7:00 am (1200 GMT), the Category One storm had top winds of 75 miles (121 kilometers) per hour and was moving east at six miles per hour, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.

Max was swirling in the eastern Pacific about 55 miles southwest of Acapulco and expected to make landfall Thursday afternoon.

Authorities declared a hurricane for 300 miles of Mexico's coast stretching from Zihuatanejo to Punta Maldonado.

Hurricane conditions were expected in the warning area within the next 12 hours.

"Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion," the center warned.

Max was expected to bring dangerous surge that will likely cause "significant" coastal flooding, accompanied by "large and destructive waves."

Guerrero state and parts of Oaxaca state were forecast to receive five to 10 inches (12.7 to 25.4 centimeters) of rain, with some areas receiving more than 20 inches.

The rainfall could cause "life-threatening flash floods and mudslides."

© 2017 AFP

Citation: Hurricane Max forms off Mexico's southwestern coast: forecasters (2017, September 14) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-hurricane-max-mexico-southwestern-coast.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Storm Katia builds in Caribbean as Irma strikes
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)