Hurricane Max forms off Mexico's southwestern coast: forecasters

Hurricane Max is threatening the resort city of Acapulco, along with other coastal communities on Mexico's southwestern coast

Hurricane Max formed off the southwestern coast of Mexico on Thursday, triggering warnings of life-threatening storm conditions for a long stretch of coastal communities including the resort city of Acapulco, forecasters said.

As of 7:00 am (1200 GMT), the Category One storm had top winds of 75 miles (121 kilometers) per hour and was moving east at six miles per hour, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.

Max was swirling in the eastern Pacific about 55 miles southwest of Acapulco and expected to make landfall Thursday afternoon.

Authorities declared a hurricane warning for 300 miles of Mexico's coast stretching from Zihuatanejo to Punta Maldonado.

Hurricane conditions were expected in the warning area within the next 12 hours.

"Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion," the hurricane center warned.

Max was expected to bring dangerous storm surge that will likely cause "significant" coastal flooding, accompanied by "large and destructive waves."

Guerrero state and parts of Oaxaca state were forecast to receive five to 10 inches (12.7 to 25.4 centimeters) of rain, with some areas receiving more than 20 inches.

The rainfall could cause "life-threatening flash floods and mudslides."

