What will become of English in a post-Brexit European Union?

How might the Brexit process affect the status of the English language within the European Union? Without Britain, will English even cease to be a language of the Union? A new article in World Englishes explores these questions.

Dr. Marko Mondiano, author of the article, notes that one possibility is that the exit of Britain may give rise to a distinct variety of 'Euro-English' tailored to the cultures and needs of continental European societies.

"The departure of the British from the European Union will without doubt mark the beginning of a new era for the English language," said Dr. Modiano.

