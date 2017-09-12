September 12, 2017

Researchers create device to identify risks for breast cancer

by Kayla Zacharias, Purdue University

Researchers create device to identify risks for breast cancer
Demonstration of concentration gradient in microfluidic system using red and blue color dye solutions. Credit: Purdue University

Researchers at Purdue University are creating a device that they hope will help identify risk factors that cause breast cancer.

The device, known as -on-a-chip, is a small plastic case with several thin layers and an opening for a piece of paper where researchers can place a portion of tissue. This tiny environment produces risk factors for cancer and mimics what happens in a living organism.

"We want to be able to understand how cancer starts so that we can prevent it," said Sophie Lelièvre, a professor of cancer pharmacology at Purdue.

The key to preventing cancer is understanding how it starts, but people generally don't want to be prodded with potential carcinogens. Cancer is a disease of gene expression, and organization of genes is specific to a particular species and organ, which means it wouldn't be useful to perform this study on rats or mice. Thus, Lelièvre needs a model that will mimic the organ in question. She teamed up with Babak Ziaie, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Purdue, to create the device.

"Unlike conventional 2-D monolayer cell culture platforms, ours provides a 3-D cell culture environment with engineered gradient generators that promote the biological relevance of the environment to real tissue in the body," said Rahim Rahimi, a graduate student in Ziaie's lab.

The risk-on-a-chip is based on an earlier cell culture device developed by Lelièvre and Ziaie to study cancer progression. To modify it for prevention, Ziaie plans to add nanosensors that measure two risk factors: and tissue stiffness.

Oxidative stress is a chemical reaction that occurs as the result of diet, alcohol consumption, smoking or other stressors, and it alters the genome of the , aiding cancer development. The risk-on-a-chip will simulate oxidative stress by producing those molecules in a cell culture system that mimics the breast ducts where cancer starts.

Tissue stiffness refers to the stiffness of , which has been found to contribute to onset and progression of . The research team will measure stiffness within a tunable matrix made of fibers, whose density is relative to stiffness.

Breast cancer is particularly difficult to prevent because multiple work independently or in combination to promote disease onset. To account for this, the risk-on-a-chip will be tailorable to different groups of women at risk.

"We need to see if there's a difference in primary from black women or Asian women or white women, because that matters," Lelièvre said. "The way our genome is organized depends on an individual's ancestry and lifestyle; it's very complex. That's why is so difficult to treat."

The research team believes the risk-on-a-chip could be used to study additional risks by adding more cell types and biosensors. They estimate that optimization for each new condition will take between six months and a year.

Provided by Purdue University

Citation: Researchers create device to identify risks for breast cancer (2017, September 12) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-device-breast-cancer.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers quantify immune cells associated with future breast cancer risk
48 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

Mouth heating up after eating biscuits

Aug 25, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)