Big sellers like Toyota Camry, Ram getting updates in 2018

This file image provided by Tesla Motors shows the Tesla Model 3 sedan. Tesla Motors Inc. reports earnings on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. (Courtesy of Tesla Motors via AP, File)

After seven straight years of growth, U.S. sales of new vehicles could be hitting their peak. That's putting extra pressure on automakers to update their vehicles and hang on to their market share.

Some important vehicles are getting revamps for the 2018 model year, including the Toyota Camry, which has been the best-selling car in the U.S. for 15 years. Two of the Camry's archrivals, the Honda Accord and Hyundai Sonata, are also new for 2018. The Ram pickup—a consistent best-seller—will also be getting an update. So will the Jeep Wrangler.

There's a heavy focus on SUVs, which are popular with both Baby Boomers and Millennials in an era of low gas prices. There are several new full-size SUVs, including the Lincoln Navigator, Chevrolet Traverse and Volkswagen Atlas. At the other end of the market are new compact SUVs like the Toyota C-HR, Hyundai Kona and Ford EcoSport.

Drivers who want something smaller and sportier can find plenty of enticing models, from the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to the Ferrari 812 Superfast. And electric car sales could get a boost with the arrival of the Tesla Model 3 and the revamped Nissan Leaf.

Here is a list of new and updated vehicles coming out in the 2018 model year. All prices listed exclude shipping charges, which vary by company.

ALFA ROMEO

STELVIO: Named for a twisty mountain pass in Northern Italy, the midsize Stelvio SUV has Alfa's triangular grille and curvy styling. It's powered by a 280-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Buyers can also opt for the top-of-the-line Stelvio Quadrifoglio, which has a 2.9-liter V6 that produces 505 horsepower. All-wheel-drive is standard on all models. The Italian-made 2018 Stelvio went on sale during the summer. It starts at $41,995 excluding shipping.

ACURA

NSX GT3: Acura began selling a racing version of its NSX supercar in July. Unlike the street version of the NSX, it has no electric motor; the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine is paired to a six-speed sequential racing transmission. Its carbon fiber body also makes it lighter than the street version, which is aluminum. The NSX GT3 is eligible for more than 25 different global racing series. It has a starting price of $547,000, making the $156,000 NSX seem like a bargain.

TLX: Acura's midsize sedan, launched in 2015, gets a redesign for 2018. It has Acura's new "diamond pentagon grille," a more sharply sculpted hood and front fenders. Inside, there's a new touchscreen with more intuitive menus that responds more quickly than the outgoing screen. A suite of safety features, including collision mitigation braking—which automatically slows the car when it senses an impending collision—and lane departure warning. Engine choices—a 2.4-liter, 206-horsepower four-cylinder or a 3.5-liter, 290-horsepower V6—remain the same, and the TLX gets up to 27 mpg in combined city and highway driving. The 2018 TLX, which went on sale in June, starts at $33,000.

In this Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, the 2018 Toyota Camry is presented at the North American International Auto show in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

AUDI

A5/S5 COUPE: Audi debuted a new A4 midsize sedan last year. This year, it updates the two-door coupe version of that sedan. The new A5 sits wider and lower than its predecessor, giving it a more athletic look. The A5 coupe is equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that produces 252 horsepower; it's mated to either a seven-speed automatic or a six-speed manual transmission. The sporty S5 coupe has a new, 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 that puts out 354 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque; it flies from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds. The S5 has an eight-speed transmission. A standard feature on both models is a system that lets drivers select one of four driving modes—comfort, auto, dynamic or individual—and automatically adjusts gear shift points, steering and other bits. The A5 coupe gets 27 mpg in combined city and highway driving; the S5 gets 24 mpg. The cars went on sales earlier this year, starting at $42,800 for the A5 and $54,600 for the S5.

Q5: This is the second generation of Audi's Q5 midsize SUV, which was introduced in 2009. Subtle changes to the design, including a wider and less tapered rear, make the new Q5 look sportier and more solidly planted than before. Inside, there's increased legroom and cargo space. The driver can use a touch pad that recognizes handwriting to input telephone numbers, addresses and other commands. Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection is standard; optional safety features include a vehicle exiting system that warns the driver if a vehicle or cyclist is approaching when a door is open. The 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine has been tweaked to produce 252 horsepower; it's mated to a seven-speed transmission. The SUV gets 25 mpg in combined city and highway driving. The Q5, which went on sale in the spring, starts at $41,500.

BMW

X3: The compact SUV gets a redesign that didn't change the exterior dimensions, but did add 2.2 inches between the wheels and equal front-to-back weight distribution for better handling. The X3 xDrive30i SUV gets a new kidney-shaped grille with new LED headlights and a roof spoiler. Standard with a 248-horsepower 2-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged gas engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The M40i model has a 3-liter inline six-cylinder engine that puts out 355 horsepower and can go zero to 60 in 4.6 seconds. Base model starts at $42,450. On sale in mid-November.

5 SERIES: Three new variants, two high-performance versions and one fast plug-in hybrid. The 530e iPerformance has BMW's eDrive plug-in hybrid powertrain. That means it has a 95 horsepower electric motor and a 2-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged gas engine that puts out 180 horsepower. With both systems it can go from zero to 60 in 6.1 seconds and hit a top speed of 130 mph. On battery power alone it can go 15 miles. It went on sale in the spring, starting at $52,400. The 550i xDrive can go from zero to 60 in under four seconds with a top speed of 155 mph. It's powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo eight-cylinder engine that puts out 456 horsepower. The all-wheel-drive car went on sale in the spring with a starting price of $73,400. And there's the sixth-generation M5, the fastest M vehicle to date with a zero to 60 time of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 189 mph with an optional driver's package. It also has a 4.4-liter twin-turbo eight-cylinder engine but it puts out 600 horsepower. The M5 hits showrooms in the spring; pricing hasn't been announced.

I3: Compact plug-in electric car gets a wider and sportier look with standard full LED headlights. First-ever "S'' high performance version gets a sportier chassis and wider track with a higher output motor. The i3S can go from zero to 60 in 6.8 seconds, 0.4 seconds faster than the standard version. Each has a two-cylinder gas engine "range extender" as an option. Electric range and price were not released. Current version $44,450. It goes 114 miles per electric charge. Gas engine takes range to 180 miles. Available later this year.

640I XDRIVE GRAN TURISMO: The coupe-like four-door is new for the coming model year. It's powered by BMW's 335 horsepower twin-turbocharged 3-liter inline six-cylinder engine mated to an eight-speed transmission. That takes the car from zero to 60 in 5.1 seconds, BMW says. Available in the fall at a starting price of $69,700.

BUICK

In this Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, the Kia Stinger sports sedan is unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)

ENCLAVE: The all-new version of the seven-passenger, three-row family hauler is a little larger than the outgoing three-row model, and about 400 pounds lighter, although the turning radius is 1.4 feet tighter for better maneuverability. There's added legroom in the third row plus more cargo space in the back. Powered by a 302-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 with a nine-speed automatic transmission. There's also an Avenir version, a luxury brand within Buick. It arrives in early October at a starting price of $39,995.

REGAL SPORTBACK: Buick's slow-selling midsize car gets an update with sleeker looks and a move to General Motors' new midsize chassis. It's 200 pounds lighter than the old sedan, and comes with a hatchback rather than a trunk. GM says that gives owners SUV-like versatility with the looks and handling of a car. It's powered by a 2-liter, 250 horsepower turbocharged four. All-wheel-drive models get an eight-speed automatic while front-wheel-drive versions get nine-speed transmissions. There's also a GS performance version with a 310-horsepower 3.6-liter V6. Available in late November or early December. It starts at $24,990.

REGAL TOURX: Press releases for the new Regal wagon show a kayak on the roof as the brand makes a play for the outdoorsy crowd that might consider a Subaru or Volvo. It's all-wheel-drive with a higher ground clearance than the Sportback, but it has the same 2-liter turbo with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It's available in late November or early December and starts at just over $29,070. A high performance GS version comes later.

CADILLAC

XTS: Caddy's big car gets a mid-cycle refresh with updated front and rear fascias and an upgraded chassis for less noise and better ride comfort. The luxury version of the Chevy Impala also gets an infotainment platform that can be changed over time. Available in the fall. Price not yet released.

CT6 SUPER CRUISE: The acclaimed CT6 gets GM's long-delayed Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system sometime this fall. It allows hands-free driving on the highway by controlling acceleration and the distance from cars in front of it, as well as keeping the car centered in the lane. GM has delayed the debut of Super Cruise while it perfects the system. No exact date for its release or price have been released. The CT6 starts at $54,095.

CHEVROLET

EQUINOX: The venerable, boxy version of Chevrolet's small SUV gets a complete makeover with sleek new looks that make it competitive in what has become the hottest part of the U.S. auto market. The new one is 400 pounds lighter, 5 inches shorter and about an inch lower than the old model. But it also has slightly less front and rear legroom, according to GM's specifications. Gone are the Equinox's old 3.6-liter V6 and 2.4-liter four-cylinder engines, replaced by two smaller four-cylinder gas powerplants and a diesel. All are turbocharged for better acceleration. The base 1.5-liter engine puts out 170 horsepower, while an upgraded 2-liter four cranks out 252. The gasoline models are on sale now; the diesel arrives in the fall. Starts at $23,580.

TRAVERSE: General Motors went small when it started revamping its aging midsize people-hauling SUVs last year with the GMC Acadia. But it's going bigger with the Acadia sibling, the Chevy Traverse. The company says Chevrolet buyers want more space, so the Traverse will seat up to eight and have more cargo room. It comes standard with a new 3.6-liter V6 engine and nine-speed automatic transmission. A 2-liter turbo four is available. It's just arriving at dealerships and starts at $30,875.

In this Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, the new Honda Odyssey minivan is unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)

DODGE

CHALLENGER SRT DEMON: Fiat Chrysler says it's the most powerful production car ever made, and no one is disputing it. The Demon has 840 horsepower that propels the car from zero to 60 in 2.3 seconds. The car comes standard with a mere 808 horsepower, but another $1 buys you a crate of parts to set the car up for the drag strip. This includes a high-performance powertrain control computer with a high-octane fuel setting that adds 32 horsepower. The car will be available in the fall and starts at $84,995. That includes a $1,700 federal gas-guzzler tax.

FERRARI

812 SUPERFAST: The highest-performing production Ferrari ever with a 789 horsepower V-12 engine and Ferrari's F1 transmission. Goes from zero to 62 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds, Ferrari says. The supercar gets improved aerodynamics, the first use of electric power steering in a Ferrari and a redesigned interior. Starts at $335,275. Deliveries estimated to start in the fourth quarter of this year.

GTC4LUSSO T: The hatchback is Ferrari's first four-seat V-8, which the company says successfully marries sportiness and versatility with day-to-day driving. The 3.9-liter turbo V-8 pumps out just over 600 horsepower. It has rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel steering for better handling. Starts at $254,313. Delivery date not available.

PORTOFINO: The all-new convertible with a retractable hardtop replaces the California T. Ferrari says it's significantly lighter than its predecessor and comes with a turbocharged V-8 engine that produces about 592 horsepower, 40 more than the California T. The Portofino, named after one of Italy's most beautiful towns, can go from zero to 62 mph in only 3.5 seconds. Base price and availability not yet announced.

FORD

ECOSPORT: Ford's EcoSport subcompact SUV, sold globally since 2003, is finally coming to North America. At 158 inches long, it's even shorter than rivals like the Chevrolet Trax and the Honda HR-V in this fast-growing segment. The EcoBoost for North America will come with a 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbocharged EcoBoost engine or a 2.0-liter four-cylinder; both will be paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. Inside, there's an eight-inch touchscreen and 30 different bins, hooks and storage options. Ford hasn't released more details. The EcoSport, which will be made in India, goes on sale in early 2018.

EXPEDITION: Ford's eight-passenger SUV gets its first full redesign since 1996. Its sleeker body is made of aluminum, which helps shave 300 pounds off the vehicle and improves handling and fuel economy. Inside, the Expedition has a wireless charging pad for smartphones—a first for Ford—as well as sliding second-row seats that can tip and move even if they contain child seats. Ford says third row passengers also have more leg room and reclining seats. Outside, there's a hands-free liftgate that operates with a wave of the driver's foot and a system that automatically guides the vehicle in and out of parking spots. Under the hood is a 375-horsepower, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine mated to a 10-speed transmission. The Expedition goes on sale this fall. It starts at $51,695.

MUSTANG: The Mustang gets its first update since it was completely redesigned in 2015. There's a new hood and a leaner, lower front end that features standard LED headlights. The 3.7-liter V6 engine is no longer offered; buyers can choose from the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder or a reworked 5.0-liter V8 that has improved power and fuel economy. A new 10-speed transmission is available; there's also an upgraded manual transmission for the V8. The 2018 Mustang goes on sale this fall starting at $25,585.

In this April 11, 2017, file photo, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is unveiled during a media preview for the New York International Auto Show in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

GMC

TERRAIN: The "professional grade" version of the Chevrolet Equinox small SUV gets sleeker looks and smaller engines including 1.5-liter and 2-liter turbocharged four cylinders with nine-speed transmissions. There's also a diesel option. Arriving at dealerships now. Base price of $24,995.

HONDA

ACCORD: The tenth generation of the Accord sedan gets more coupe-like styling and its first-ever turbocharged engines. The base 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine puts out 192 horsepower, up from 185 in the previous Accord. It's mated to Honda's continuously variable automatic transmission. There's also a new 2.0-liter with 252 horsepower. That comes with a new 10-speed automatic transmission. A six-speed manual transmission is offered on sport trims. A hybrid version will also be available. Inside, Honda has added 2 inches of rear legroom and 4G LTE WiFi, which will allow over-the-air software update. A suite of safety features comes standard, including automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning. Fuel economy and pricing hasn't yet been released. The Accord goes on sale this fall.

FIT: Honda's subcompact Fit gets updated styling and a new sport trim with a front spoiler and orange pin-striping. The Fit Sport offers a six-speed manual transmission. The Fit now offers advanced safety features, including forward collision warning and a lane-keeping system that automatically keeps the car in its lane. The 2018 Fit went on sale in July; it starts at $16,190.

ODYSSEY: The fifth generation of Honda's wildly popular Odyssey minivan has several new family-friendly options, including a rear entertainment system with 4G LTE connectivity, a CabinWatch camera that lets the driver keep an eye on the rear and a CabinTalk system that lets the driver talk to rear passengers through the speakers. New optional rear seats have multiple configurations and can be moved forward to allow third-row access even with child seats strapped in. The Odyssey has a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 280 horsepower, up 32 hp from the previous model. Base models get a new nine-speed transmission; a new 10-speed transmission is available. Most versions of the van have standard lane-keeping assist and a system that automatically slows the van down if it senses an impending collision. The Odyssey, which went on sale in May, starts at $29,990 and gets an estimated 22 miles per gallon in combined city and highway driving.

HYUNDAI

ACCENT: Hyundai's subcompact car is all-new, but it's only available now as a sedan. It has a more rounded design and an updated interior, and Hyundai says it is faster, handles better and is quieter than the old version. Powered by a 1.6-liter, 132 horsepower four-cylinder engine with a standard six-speed manual transmission or an optional six-speed automatic. Due in showrooms in November. Price hasn't been released.

IONIQ: Hyundai's versatile fuel-efficient hybrid and electric vehicle gets a plug-in version for 2018 that can go 27 miles on electricity before the gas-electric hybrid powertrain kicks in. No price has been released. It's due in showrooms in October.

In this April 12, 2017, file photo, the Volvo XC60 is shown during a media preview at the New York International Auto Show, at the Jacob Javits Center in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

KONA: The rugged-looking car equipped with an "urban smart armor" design debuts in 2018 as a new model. It's a compact hatchback utility vehicle that Hyundai says is fun to drive with a rigid body structure for crisp handling. Comes with either a 1.6-liter, 175 horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a seven-speed automatic transmission or a 147 horsepower 2-liter four with a six-speed automatic. Price hasn't been announced for the Kona, which hits showrooms early next year.

SONATA: Hyundai's midsize car gets a facelift for 2018 with a new hood, front fenders and trunk as well as front and rear fascia updates and a new grille. The 2-liter turbo gets an eight-speed automatic transmission instead of the old six-speed. Hyundai also stiffened up the suspension to improve the ride and handling. The hybrid and plug-in versions also are being redesigned. The Sonata has already gone on sale. It starts at $22,050.

INFINITI

Q50: The Q50 sedan gets some styling updates for 2018, including a more sharply defined grille and narrowed headlights. Engine choices, which were updated in 2016, remain the same: a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 or a 3.5-liter V6 hybrid. The Q50 starts at $34,200.

QX80: Infiniti's seven-passenger SUV, last redesigned in 2011, will get a significant update for 2018. Infiniti says it will release more information at the end of this year. The company hinted at a slinkier, less boxy design with its Monograph concept at the New York Auto Show last spring.

JAGUAR

F-TYPE: The F-Type two seater, introduced in 2012, gets a refresh for 2018. It has a slightly bolder design and new all-LED headlights. A new, 296-horsepower 2-liter four-cylinder engine has been added to the lineup, which goes all the way up to a 575-horsepower supercharged 5-liter V-8. For the 2018 model year only, Jaguar will also offer the 400 Sport edition, with a high-output version of its 3-liter V-6 that cranks out 400 horsepower. The F-Type will be available later this year, starting at $59,900.

XF SPORTBRAKE: This will be the first XF wagon offered in the U.S. It has the distinctive chiseled hood and grille of the XF sedan up front, but seats five and has a hatchback at the rear. An aluminum-intensive body makes it stiffer and stronger than the previous wagon, improving ride and handling. All-wheel-drive comes standard. The Sportbrake is powered by a 380-horsepower supercharged V-6 engine, which is paired with an eight-speed transmission. Safety features include reverse traffic detection, which warns of cars approaching as the Sportbrake is backing up. The Sportbrake will go on sale this winter, starting at $70,450.

JEEP

In this April 12, 2017, file photo, the 2018 Lincoln Navigator is photographed while on display at the New York International Auto Show, at the Jacob Javits Center in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

WRANGLER: The small, rugged SUV is all-new for 2018, but Fiat Chrysler has been mum on details. Since it's a cornerstone of the profitable Jeep franchise, it likely will look like its predecessor with military roots, but it's expected to have some modern touches. An updated version of the outgoing Wrangler will be on sale until the new one is in showrooms by the end of the year. A Wrangler pickup truck also is possible. Pricing hasn't been released.

KIA

NIRO: Kia's Niro hybrid SUV, which was released earlier this year, gets a plug-in version with longer electric range for 2018. No other details have been released about the vehicle, which comes out later this year.

RIO: The fifth generation of Kia's subcompact Rio is bigger than its predecessor, and Kia promises more headroom and legroom for the driver and passengers. A touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is available on the highest trim level. The 130-horsepower, 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine is carried over from the previous model but has improved fuel economy; a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission are available. Kia says an improved suspension gives the car better handling and a more comfortable ride. The Rio goes on sale later this fall, starting around $14,000. Final pricing and fuel economy will be released closer to its on-sale date.

STINGER: Kia breaks new ground with its new five-passenger Stinger sports sedan, a BMW rival that debuted at the Detroit auto show in January. Designed in Germany and based on Kia's 2011 GT concept, the Stinger has the elegant look of a European fastback. The rear-wheel-drive sedan is also available in an all-wheel-drive version, a Kia first. Kia says a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder will produce 255 horsepower; an optional twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 pushes that to 365 horsepower. The engines are paired with an eight-speed transmission. The interior is sophisticated and Kia has packed in numerous safety features, including automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection and a system that alerts drowsy drivers. The Stinger goes on sale later this year. Pricing hasn't been announced, but the Stinger is expected to start in the mid-$30,000 range.

LAMBORGHINI

HURACAN PERFORMANTE: If a regular Lamborghini Huracan isn't enough for you, here's the high-performance version. Thanks to the use of a specially developed carbon fiber composite on the spoiler, bumper and other areas, the Huracan Performante has dropped about 88 pounds (40 kg) compared to the previous model, which improves handling and fuel economy. Lamborghini says the naturally aspirated V-10 engine is the most powerful produced by Lamborghini to date, putting out 640 horsepower and 440 foot-pounds of torque. There's a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. The Huracan Performante can accelerate from 0-62 mph in a blistering 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 202 mph. Nobody drives a Lamborghini for its fuel economy, but this one gets 17 mpg in combined city and highway driving. The Huracan Performante went on sale this summer starting at $274,390.

LAND ROVER

RANGE ROVER VELAR: Range Rover's new midsize SUV is positioned between the Evoque and the Range Rover Sport; it competes in the same space as the BMW X3. The exterior has a striking, sleek design, with Land Rover's narrowest headlights and handles that sit flush against the car. Inside, there's a new infotainment system with two 10-inch touchscreens and an optional sustainable textile that customers can choose instead of leather. There are four engine choices: a 180-horsepower, four-cylinder diesel, a 247-horsepower four-cylinder gas engine and a 380-horsepower V-6 gas engine. Fuel economy numbers haven't yet been released. The Velar went on sale in late summer; it starts at $49,900.

In this April 19, 2017, file photo, a visitor takes photos of the Chevrolet Equinox SUV displayed at the Auto Shanghai 2017 show at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

LEXUS:

LC 500: The LC 500 coupe was previewed as a concept in 2012 and debuted at the Detroit auto show in January. It's a taut, sporty two-door coupe with a glass roof and Lexus' trademark mesh spindle grille. The LC has a 5-liter V-8 that produces 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque; it gets 19 mpg in combined city and highway driving. Also offered is a hybrid version, the LC 500h, that pairs a 3.5-liter V-6 with two electric motors for 354 horsepower. The hybrid gets 30 mpg. The LC 500 has a new 10-speed transmission; the hybrid version has a four-speed. Standard safety features include a lane-keeping system that automatically keeps the car centered in its lane. The LC 500 went on sale in May. It starts at $92,000, or $96,510 for the hybrid version.

LS 500: The fifth generation of Lexus's flagship sedan is longer and lower than its predecessor with a coupe-like roofline and a prominent, spindle-shaped mesh grille. Inside, there is ambient lighting inspired by Japanese lanterns, and front and rear seats with heating, cooling and Shiatsu massage functions. Owners can also opt for an advanced right-hand rear seat that can be reclined or raised up to help occupants enter and exit the vehicle. A new pedestrian detection system that automatically brakes or steers around the pedestrian debuts on the LS. Under the hood is a new 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine that puts out 415 horsepower, up from 386 hp with the current V-8 engine. It's paired to a 10-speed transmission. Pricing and fuel economy haven't been released. The LS 500 goes on sale in January.

NX 300: Lexus's NX small SUV, which went on sale in 2014, gets a refresh for 2018. The changes start with its name: It's now the NX 300, not the NX 200t. The 235-horsepower, 2-liter four-cylinder engine is the same; the hybrid version also keeps its 2.5-liter engine and pair of electric motors. The exterior styling is sharper and more angular, with a bigger and more aggressive spindle-shaped grille. Inside, there's a larger dashboard screen and upgraded materials. Pricing and fuel economy haven't been announced. The 2018 NX 300 goes on sale in October.

LINCOLN

NAVIGATOR: Like its Ford sibling, the Expedition, the eight-passenger Navigator is 200 pounds lighter and nimbler thanks to a new, aluminum body. There are luxurious touches throughout. When the driver approaches, soft lights illuminate the door handles and the ground in front of the doors. In the daytime, there's a panoramic glass roof. The front seats can be adjusted 30 different ways and offer heating, cooling and massage functions. Under the hood is a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 engine that produces 450 horsepower; it's mated to a 10-speed transmission. Fuel economy hasn't been released for the Navigator, which goes on sale later this year. It starts at $72,055.

MASERATI

GRANTURISMO: Maserati's four-passenger coupe gets its first major facelift in a decade. The 2018 GranTurismo has a new "sharknose" hexagonal grille and lower air ducts that improve aerodynamics. Its naturally aspirated 4.7-liter V-8 engine remains, producing 454 horsepower—up from 444 hp in the previous version—and 384 pound-feet of torque. It's mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Performance has been tweaked upward; the GranTurismo Sport now has a top speed of 186 mph, while the lighter MC version makes it to 187 mph. Inside, there's a new 8.4-inch touchscreen. The GranTurismo goes on sale later this year. Pricing hasn't been released, but the current GranTurismo starts at $132,825.

In this June 13, 2017, file photo, Euisun Chung, a vice chairman of Hyundai Motor, in a car, arrives with Hyundai Motor's new SUV Kona during its world premiere in Goyang, South Korea. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

MERCEDES-BENZ

E-CLASS COUPE/CABRIOLET: A year after the debut of the new E-Class midsize sedan, Mercedes is adding a new coupe and convertible to the E-Class lineup. Both seat four, and are available with either rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel drive. The cabriolet comes with a power-operated fabric soft top; the coupe has a panoramic glass roof. Like E-Class sedans, they're powered by a 3-liter V-6 that produces 329 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. The engine is paired with a nine-speed transmission. The E-Class Coupe starts at $58,900; the cabriolet starts at $62,600.

S-CLASS: Mercedes' flagship sedan gets a refresh for 2018, starting with new bumpers and headlights. Under the hood are three new powertrains: a 362-horsepower 3-liter V-6 for the S450, a 463-horsepower, 4-liter V-8 for the S560 and a handcrafted, 603-horsepower, 4-liter V-8 for the AMG S63. Mercedes' semi-autonomous driving system, Intelligent Drive, has enhanced cameras and radar systems and new capabilities, including automatic speed adjustment when the car approaches curves or intersections, and automatic lane changing when the driver taps the turn signal. The 2018 S-Class goes on sale this fall starting at $89,900.

MINI

COOPER S E COUNTRYMAN ALL4: BMW's Mini gets its first plug-in hybrid, an all-wheel-drive Countryman that can travel 24 miles on electricity but still go from zero to 60 miles per hour in a quick 6.8 seconds. It comes with a 1.5-liter, 134-horsepower, three-cylinder turbocharged gas engine and an 87-horsepower electric motor. Combined, the powertrains put out 221 horsepower and can reach a top speed of 137 mph. The battery is beneath a slightly raised rear seat, so when the seats are full, the luggage compartment is only slightly smaller than a conventional model. The S E Countryman went on sale in June. It starts at $36,800.

JOHN COOPER WORKS COUNTRYMAN: A high performance version of the big Mini is new for 2018. It's the most powerful Mini ever, with a 2-liter, 228 horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It's made for the track or road with beefed up brakes and transmissions. The John Cooper Works Countryman went on sale last spring. It starts at $37,800.

MITSUBISHI

ECLIPSE CROSS: The Eclipse Cross is a new compact SUV that's smaller than an Outlander but bigger than the Outlander Sport. It's expected to debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November. Mitsubishi promises a fun-to-drive package like the old Eclipse sports car. It will have a new 1.5-liter turbocharged gas engine with a continuously variable transmission that can work as an eight-speed manual. It will be available early next year. Price and other details will be released later.

OUTLANDER PHEV: Mitsubishi SUV gets a rechargeable gas-electric powertrain with two electric motors and a 2-liter gasoline engine. It will go on sale by the end of this year. Full details such as electric range to be released this fall.

This undated photo provided by Subaru shows their 2018 Crosstrek Limited. (Subaru via AP)

NISSAN

LEAF: Nissan planned to unveil the second generation of its all-electric Leaf sedan on Sept. 5. The Leaf, introduced in 2010, is one of the world's best-selling electric cars. But its current range of 107 miles on a charge has put it behind competitors like the Chevrolet Bolt and Tesla Model 3, which get above 200 miles. The 2018 Leaf is expected to have better range and a new, more aerodynamic design. It will also debut Nissan's ProPilot Assist system, which controls acceleration, braking and steering for the driver during stop-and-go traffic.

PORSCHE

CAYENNE (Debuting Aug. 29)

RAM:

RAM 1500 PICKUP: Fiat Chrysler's top-selling vehicle will be new from top to bottom for 2018, but no details about the new pickup have been released. CEO Sergio Marchionne says it will be revealed at January's North American International Auto Show in Detroit. It's likely to be lighter to compete with an all-new Chevrolet Silverado and the aluminum-skinned Ford F-150 in a highly competitive U.S. market. The current version, last reworked for the 2013 model year, will be on sale until the new one comes out. No release date or price were available.

ROLLS-ROYCE

PHANTOM: BMW's uber-luxury brand unleashes the eighth generation of the Phantom with a base price of $430,000. It has an all-aluminum frame to make it stiffer, lighter and quieter than previous models. Rolls-Royce says it's the most technologically advanced car it's ever made. It says the new dashboard is a work of art. When a valet steps forward, the door "whispers" closed with the light touch of a sensor. The Phantom is powered by a new 6.75-liter twin-turbo V-12 engine. There's also a long wheelbase version available. Rolls is taking orders now with deliveries expected early next year.

This photo provided by Toyota shows the 2018 Lexus LC 500. (David Dewhurst Photography/Courtesy of Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc. via AP)

SMART

FORTWO: The big news for the tiny Mercedes brand isn't so much what's new, it's what's going away. The brand is getting rid of its gas-powered versions in the U.S. and Canada and will be exclusively electric after the 2017 model year. The electric drive fortwo carries over for the new model year.

SUBARU

CROSSTREK: Subaru's compact wagon is all new for 2018, and the company says the redesigned version is more agile, safer and more comfortable. Looks haven't changed dramatically. It comes standard with a more powerful 152-horsepower 2-liter direct fuel injection engine paired with a continuously variable transmission or a six-speed manual. The car has 8.7 inches of ground clearance for off-road driving. The Crosstrek starts at $21,795, just $100 more than the previous model. It's already in showrooms.

LEGACY: The midsize sedan gets a mid-cycle update that includes a refreshed front fascia, grille, side mirrors and rear bumper. The interior also was upgraded, and Subaru says the new version will handle better and ride quieter than the outgoing model. The refreshed version already is in showrooms. It starts at $22,195.

OUTBACK: The wagon/SUV, Subaru's most popular vehicle, also is refreshed for 2018. It gets new bumpers, headlights and an updated grille. New door mirrors cut through the air better and reduce wind noise. The 2018 Outback is already in showrooms. It starts at $25,895.

TESLA

MODEL 3: Tesla's hotly anticipated lower-cost sedan went on sale in July, but there's a long waiting list; buyers ordering now will likely have to wait until the end of 2018 to get one. The all-electric Model 3 starts at $35,000, about half the cost of Tesla's previous models. For the base price, drivers get 220 miles (322 km) of range. But the price can rapidly increase from there. Black is the only standard color, for example; any other color is $1,000 extra. A fully loaded Model 3 with 310 miles of range and Tesla's full semi-autonomous Autopilot system costs $59,500. Among the ways Tesla cut costs is doing away with the instrument panel; information that's normally found there, like the vehicle speed, can instead be found on a large touchscreen in the dashboard.

TOYOTA

This photo provided by Lamborghini shows their 2018 Huracan Performante. (Lamborghini via AP)

CAMRY: The midsize Camry, which has been the best-selling sedan in the U.S. for the last 15 years, has a completely new look and feel. Tired of the sedan's practical but bland image, designers made the car lower, wider and sportier and gave it a more pointed nose. On sport trim levels, there's an aggressive, spindle-shaped grille similar to the ones now found on Lexus sedans. Toyota says a new, more rigid platform and lightweight body materials—including an aluminum hood—vastly improve handling and driving dynamics. There are two engine choices: a new 2.5-liter four-cylinder that produces 206 horsepower and gets 34 mpg in city and highway driving or a newly developed 3.5-liter V-6 with 301 horsepower that gets up to 26 mpg. Both are paired with a new eight-speed automatic transmission. The hybrid version of the new Camry gets up to 52 mpg. Standard safety systems include pre-collision automatic braking with pedestrian detection. The Camry went on sale in July; it starts at $23,495.

C-HR: Toyota joins the hot subcompact SUV segment with the C-HR. True to its name—which means "coupe-high rider"—the five-seat SUV has a sporty, angular look and a swept-back roofline. The CH-R is slightly longer, wider and shorter than its chief rival, the Honda HR-V. It also has a little more power, with a 2-liter four-cylinder engine than puts out 144 horsepower. The engine is paired with a continuously variable transmission. The CH-R gets up to 29 mpg in combined city and highway driving. A suite of safety features is standard, including pre-collision automatic braking with pedestrian detection. The C-HR went on sale in April; it starts at $22,500.

SIENNA: Toyota's eight-passenger minivan got a new engine lineup in 2017. In 2018, it gets a new front end that more closely reflects the brand's other vehicles. It also gets significantly enhanced safety; every Sienna now comes standard with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and a lane departure warning system that can also gently nudge the van back into its lane if it starts to drift. The updated Sienna goes on sale in November. Pricing hasn't been released.

VOLKSWAGEN

ATLAS: Volkswagen, which has struggled in the U.S. without a full lineup of SUVs, attempts to correct that with the seven-passenger Atlas. The beefy Atlas has a three-passenger bench or available captain's chairs in the second row and a third-row bench that seats two more passengers. Both the second and third rows can fold flat for 96.8 cubic feet of cargo space. Safety features include automatic emergency braking and post-collision braking, which applies the brakes once an air bag detects a collision to help reduce residual energy from the crash. There are two engine choices: a 2-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder that puts out 235 horsepower or a 3.6-liter V-6 that produces 276 horsepower. Both are mated to an eight-speed transmission. The V-6 gets up to 20 mpg in city and highway driving, or 19 mpg if the buyer opts for all-wheel-drive; the four-cylinder will be available later and hasn't yet been rated. The Atlas went on sale in the spring starting at $30,500.

TIGUAN: This is the second generation of Volkswagen's small SUV, which debuted nine years ago. Responding to American customers, who found the outgoing Tiguan cramped, Volkswagen has made the new Tiguan almost 11 inches longer and added up to 58 percent more cargo space in the two-row model. The Tiguan also offers a three-row model that seats seven. The Tiguan has spare, clean lines and a lower, wider stance than its predecessor. Under the hood is an updated 2-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that puts out 184 horsepower and an eight-speed transmission. The Tiguan gets 24 mpg in city and highway driving, or 23 mpg with all-wheel-drive. It went on sale earlier this summer, starting at $25,345.

VOLVO

XC40: The XC40 is a new compact SUV coming out in early 2018 to give Volvo an entry into the hottest part of the U.S. market. Details not released yet.

XC60: Volvo's midsize all-wheel drive SUV gets redesigned with a more refined, sculpted look and three available powertrains: A turbocharged 2-liter, 250-horsepower four-cylinder gas engine, a 316-horsepower supercharged and turbocharged 2-liter, or a gas-electric plug-in hybrid that puts out 400 horsepower and can travel 15-20 miles on battery power. The 2018 XC60, which is already on sale, starts at $41,500.

S90: Volvo has added 4 inches to its S90 sedan for more back-seat legroom. It also added all-wheel-drive to the lower-end T5 model of the big sedan. Buyers can choose a plug-in hybrid powertrain or a 2-liter, 250-horsepower turbocharged four cylinder. The plug-in version has a 400 horsepower gas and electric system that can travel 15-20 miles on battery power. The S90 is on sale now, starting at $48,100.

