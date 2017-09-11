September 11, 2017

Austria domain registry rejects US neo-Nazi website

An Austrian company has revoked the domain name of an American neo-Nazi website that previously was rejected by internet hosts in the United States.

Monika Pink-Rank, a spokeswoman for Austrian registry nic.at, said The Daily Stormer's domain was removed on Monday after Austrian politicians reported the white supremacist platform's presence.

The website has been looking for a home since its publisher mocked the counter-protester who was killed during the Confederate monument protests in Charlottesville, Virginia last month.

Publisher Andrew Anglin said four domain registration companies refused to service the site.

Pink-Rank says the Austrian domain was set up at the end of August, after the Charlottesville violence.

