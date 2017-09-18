Researchers take on atmospheric effects of Arctic snowmelt

September 20, 2017 by Sue Mitchell, American Geophysical Union
Researchers take on atmospheric effects of Arctic snowmelt
Peter Peterson, one of the student authors studying atmospheric chemistry in the Arctic. Credit: William R. Simpson

Researchers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks' Geophysical Institute are exploring the changing chemistry of the Arctic's atmosphere to help answer the question of what happens as snow and ice begin to melt.

The research is concerned with the Arctic's reactive bromine season, the period of time when bromine is consuming ozone, producing bromine monoxide and oxidizing mercury.

"There's a really profound difference between solid water and liquid water in terms of reactivity," said William Simpson, an atmospheric chemist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and lead author of a new study detailing the research in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, a journal of the American Geophysical Union. "Because the reactive bromine season ends when snowpack begins to melt, "earlier melt is changing what is happening in the atmosphere."

While scientists studying the Arctic typically have a narrow time window to gather information, Simpson's research group used a year-round data set that included buoy-based observations in the Arctic Ocean.

Peter Peterson, one of Simpson's student researchers, noted a predictive application of the research: an increased understanding of bromine reactivity could help scientists figure out how "the atmospheric composition in the Arctic might respond to rapidly changing sea ice conditions."

Researchers take on atmospheric effects of Arctic snowmelt
Justine Burd, one of the student authors studying atmospheric chemistry in the Arctic. Credit: William R. Simpson

"Monitoring the seasonal end date each year could give us an indication of climate change as well, since it correlates to temperature change," said Justine Burd, the student researcher who processed the data and research correlations. "Is the bromine season ending earlier each year, staying approximately the same, or getting longer?"

In Utqiaġvik, the has lengthened approximately eight days per decade, while in the pan-Arctic region the season has lengthened approximately five days per decade. As the snowmelt season lengthens, the becomes increasingly shorter.

"Knowing how snow and ice affect the is becoming even more important considering the changing Arctic ice pack and changing Arctic temperatures," Simpson said. "This narrow work is one part of a big, broad question: what happens when snow starts to melt?"

Explore further: First measurements of iodine in the Arctic reveal questions about air pollution

Related Stories

Alaska's North Slope snow-free season is lengthening

August 3, 2017

On the North Slope of Alaska, snow is melting earlier in the spring and the snow-in date is happening later in the fall, according to a new study by CIRES and NOAA researchers. Atmospheric dynamics and sea ice conditions ...

Tracking the amount of sea ice from the Greenland ice sheet

September 28, 2016

The Greenland ice sheet records information about Arctic temperature and climate going back to more than 120 000 years ago. But new research from the Niels Bohr Institute among others reveals that the ice doesn't just tell ...

Recommended for you

New hope for limiting warming to 1.5 C

September 18, 2017

Significant emission reductions are required if we are to achieve one of the key goals of the Paris Agreement, and limit the increase in global average temperatures to 1.5°C; a new Oxford University partnership warns.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.