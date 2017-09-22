September 22, 2017

Algae on river flowing into Lake Erie prompts warning

Health officials in Ohio are telling children, pregnant women and people with certain medical conditions not to swim in the river that flows through Toledo because of an algae outbreak.

The Maumee (maw-MEE') River along the city's downtown waterfront has turned unsightly shades of green the past few days, leading local to issue a recreational advisory Thursday.

Algae blooms can produce toxins. Three years ago, blooms on Lake Erie contaminated Toledo's drinking water for more than 400,000 people for just over two days. But officials say the current algae outbreak on the river isn't affecting the .

Researchers think it is linked to a larger algae bloom on Lake Erie along with slow currents and high phosphorus levels in the river.

