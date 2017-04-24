Environmentalists sue government for Lake Erie's toxic algae

April 25, 2017 by John Seewer

Environmental groups in Ohio and Michigan sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, accusing it of dragging its feet on protecting Lake Erie from harmful algae that have fouled drinking water supplies in recent years.

The said the agency's lack of action is delaying steps that could combat the in the shallowest of the Great Lakes.

The sometimes are a threat to both drinking water and wildlife and have become more prevalent in recent years.

Blooms in the western end of the lake blanket its waters and turn the lake into unsightly shades of green in most summers. An outbreak in 2014 contaminated the tap water for more than 400,000 people around Toledo.

Groups including the National Wildlife Federation want the EPA to make a decision on whether the western part of the lake in Ohio and Michigan should be declared an impaired watershed.

Such a move would allow for increased pollution regulations.

Michigan last year proposed designating its portion of Lake Erie as impaired, but Ohio resisted doing the same for its entire section and instead wants only some shoreline areas on the impairment list.

The lawsuit said the EPA has failed to act on the proposals within 30 days as required under the Clean Water Act.

A message seeking comment was left with the EPA on Tuesday.

The agency in December said it was reviewing both proposed impaired-waters lists. It also said that if Ohio's proposal is rejected because it determines the state's entire share of Lake Erie is impaired, the EPA would then propose adding those waters to the list.

Groups including the Lake Erie Charter Boat Association and the Michigan United Conservation Clubs warned the EPA it planned to file a lawsuit in December, but they noted on Tuesday that no action has taken place on the proposals.

"Continuing to kick the can down the road will only make the problem worse for Lake Erie, our environment and our economy," said Mike Shriberg, Great Lakes regional executive director of the National Wildlife Federation.

While steps have been taken to reduce the farm fertilizer runoff and municipal sewage overflows that feed the algae, environmental groups and some political leaders have become frustrated by the pace and depth of those efforts.

Explore further: Algal blooms lead to 'impaired' designation for Lake Erie

Related Stories

Will Ohio's Lake Erie strategy work? Answers won't come soon

June 5, 2016

Ohio's attempt at slowing down the toxic algae turning Lake Erie green hinges on a plan that some environmental groups say relies too much on voluntary programs and lacks the sense of urgency needed to thwart the growing ...

States agree to cut pollutants behind Lake Erie algae

June 12, 2015

Ohio and Michigan have agreed to sharply reduce phosphorus runoff blamed for a rash of harmful algae blooms on Lake Erie that have contaminated drinking water supplies and contributed to oxygen-deprived dead zones where fish ...

Many farmers still need training after Lake Erie algae

January 22, 2017

Ohio's agriculture leaders say thousands of farmers have completed training that will be required for putting fertilizer on fields, but many more face a September deadline to finish the program aimed at combating the toxic ...

Recommended for you

Researchers solve the century-old mystery of Blood Falls

April 25, 2017

A research team led by the University of Alaska Fairbanks and Colorado College has solved a century-old mystery involving a famous red waterfall in Antarctica. New evidence links Blood Falls to a large source of salty water ...

Mystery of the missing mercury at the Great Salt Lake

April 25, 2017

Around 2010, the deep waters of Utah's Great Salt Lake contained high levels of toxic methylmercury. Mercury measurements in waterfowl surrounding the lake led to a rare human consumption advisory for ducks.

Research shows global warming making oceans more toxic

April 25, 2017

Climate change is predicted to cause a series of maladies for world oceans including heating up, acidification, and the loss of oxygen. A newly published study published online in the April 24 edition of the Proceedings ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.