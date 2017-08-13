Wildfires hit Greenland after record temperatures

August 14, 2017
Some wildfires in western Greenland have been burning since the end of July
Police in Greenland warned people to stay away from western areas of the island as wildfires scorched swathes of scrubland.

In a statement, the police said it "still discourages all traffic –- including hiking and hunting –- in two areas around Nassuttooq and Amitsorsuaq."

"The fires are not expected to end within the next few days," the statement added.

Some of the blazes have been burning since July 31.

Denmark's meteorological service BMI said the island registered its hottest-ever temperature of 24.8 degrees (77 Fahrenheit) on August 10.

Last year was Greenland's hottest on record.

The Danish territory has lost about 4,000 gigatons of ice since 1995, British researchers said in June, making on the huge island the biggest single contributor to rising sea levels.

