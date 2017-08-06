Video: How superhydrophobic materials stay totally dry

Raincoats, car windshields, waterproof phones: They all use a little chemistry to stay dry. Inspired by nature, chemists use extremely water-fearing, or superhydrophobic, coatings to repel water from surfaces to keep them dry.
Watch as the Reactions team uses a high-speed camera and some brave volunteers to bring the science of staying dry to life:
