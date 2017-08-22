Video: The spacefaring power of... pee?

Space scientists have to take advantage of all the materials available to them on a deep-space mission.
Even human waste can be a valuable resource.
Learn how urine has the potential to become everything from hand tools to nutritional supplements in this video from Reactions:
Explore further: Video: Vita docking
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.