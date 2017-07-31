Sprint posts rare profit, says a deal may be coming soon

August 1, 2017
Sprint posts rare profit, says a deal may be coming soon
In this Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, file photo, a person walks by a Sprint store in Miami. On Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, Sprint Corp. reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $206 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Overland Park, Kan.-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

Sprint said Tuesday that it should be able to "strike a deal" in the "near future," driving up shares of the fourth-largest U.S. wireless carrier.

The Overland Park, Kansas, company also posted its first in three years as it cut costs.

Debt-heavy Sprint has been trying to turn its business around, and CEO Marcelo Claure said on a call with analysts Tuesday that it could "sustain itself" alone. But he said that the cost savings and potential benefits of hooking up with another or a cable company would leave Sprint in a better position. Claure said that "we think in the near future, we should be able to strike a deal with one of the different players."

Earlier this week, Charter said it was not interested in buying Sprint after published reports said Sprint had proposed an acquisition by Charter. Claure said he was "a bit surprised" to see that announcement and that Charter talks were part of a "bigger play." The company is having discussions with other companies, he said. A deal with rival T-Mobile has long been predicted.

Sprint has long sought a deal as it is unprofitable and the wireless market has gotten more competitive. Most Americans already have a cellphone, and carriers have been trying to lure them with discounts and the return this year of unlimited-data plans. Sprint has offered some big promotions recently, like a year of free service.

In its latest quarter, Sprint added 88,000 customers that pay a monthly bill, its most lucrative customers, versus 173,000 the year before. It gained prepaid customers compared with a loss the year before.

Overall, the reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $206 million, or 5 cents per . In the same period a year ago, it reported a net loss of $302 million, or 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations for a loss of 1 cent per share, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue rose about 2 percent to $8.16 billion, missing the $8.19 billion analysts expected, according to Zacks.

Shares of Sprint Corp. rose 82 cents, or 10 percent, to $8.80 in late morning trading.

Explore further: Cable company Charter says no interest in buying Sprint

Related Stories

AT&T sheds more lucrative wireless customers in 1Q

April 26, 2017

AT&T Inc. on Tuesday said it lost more of its most lucrative wireless customers during the first three months of the year as the country's biggest mobile carriers try to lure customers from each other with offers of unlimited ...

Sprint loss widens on Nextel, iPhone lifts sales

April 25, 2012

(AP) -- The impending shutdown of the Nextel network doubled Sprint Nextel Corp.'s loss in the first quarter, it said Wednesday, as it wrote down the value of the network and subscribers kept leaving it.

Sprint posts big 4Q loss, revenue rises

February 7, 2013

Sprint Nextel, the country's third largest wireless carrier, says it lost $1.3 billion in its fourth quarter, about the same as a year ago, as it revamped its network for a comeback versus bigger competitors.

Sprint to cut 2,000 jobs after hefty loss

November 3, 2014

Number three US wireless carrier Sprint said Monday it was slashing 2,000 jobs in a streamlining effort after reporting a $765 million quarterly loss.

Recommended for you

Bitcoin dispute results in split-coin

August 1, 2017

A dispute among developers of virtual currency Bitcoin gave birth Tuesday to a new version of the crypto coin after they failed to agree on software changes.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.