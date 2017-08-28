New species of crab with unusual outgrowths has its name written in the stars

August 29, 2017
New species of crab with unusual outgrowths has its name written in the stars
The new species Pariphiculus stellatus showing wart-like mushroom-shaped outgrowths covering the carapace and chelipeds. Credit: Dr. Peter K. L. Ng

A new species of crab with star-shaped tubercles all over its body has been collected from red coral beds during a survey at a small seamount by Peng-Chia-Yu Island, Taiwan. It has also been found in the Philippines. It is described in the open access journal ZooKeys.

This astonishing creature is distinct with its carapace and chelipeds covered in pointy protrusions. Interestingly, these change with age, becoming shorter, blunter and mushroom-shaped to resemble wart-like outgrowths and granules. Regardless of their sex, as the grow larger, their carapaces also get proportionately rounder and wider.

The curious protuberances on the bodies reminded the research team of Dr. Peter Ng, National University of Singapore, and Dr. Ming-Shiou Jeng, Biodiversity Research Center, Academia Sinica, Taiwan, of stars. Hence, the crab was given the name Pariphiculus stellatus, where stellatus translates as 'starry' from Latin.

The colouration of P. stellatus varies among specimens. While predominantly orange with white patches, their shade could be either dull, pale or intense. The white spots might cover some of the protrusions or extend over most of the body. The underside of the body is dirty white to light brown.

Another rare crab species, Acanthodromia margarita, has been reported for the first time from Taiwan in the same study, having previously been known from the Andaman Sea in the eastern Indian Ocean, Japan and the Philippines. The collected female specimen is one of the largest representatives of the species known so far.

"With their bright orange to pink bodies, these hedgehog-like crabs are truly striking in life!" says Dr. Peter Ng.

New species of crab with unusual outgrowths has its name written in the stars
Adult specimen of the new species Pariphiculus stellatus showing wart-like mushroom-shaped outgrowths covering the carapace and chelipeds. Credit: Dr. Peter K. L. Ng

New species of crab with unusual outgrowths has its name written in the stars
he newly recorded from Taiwan species Acanthodromia margarita. The collected female specimen is one of the largest representatives of the species known so far. Credit: Dr. Peter K. L. Ng

Explore further: New species of terrestrial crab found climbing on trees in Hong Kong

More information: Ng PKL, Jeng M-S (2017) Notes on two crabs (Crustacea, Brachyura, Dynomenidae and Iphiculidae) collected from red coral beds in northern Taiwan, including a new species of Pariphiculus Alcock, 1896. ZooKeys 694: 135-156. DOI: 10.3897/zookeys.694.14871

Related Stories

New 'strawberry' crab species found off Taiwan

January 5, 2010

(AP) -- A marine biologist says he has discovered a new crab species off the coast of southern Taiwan that looks like a strawberry with small white bumps on its red shell.

Recommended for you

Sense of smell is key factor in bird navigation

August 29, 2017

How do birds navigate over long distances? This complex question has been the subject of debate and controversy among scientists for decades, with Earth's magnetic field and the bird's own sense of smell among the factors ...

Rhesus monkeys found to see faces in inanimate objects too

August 28, 2017

A team of researchers at the U.S. National Institute of Mental Health has found that rhesus monkeys, like humans, recognize face-like traits in inanimate objects. In their study published in the journal Current Biology, the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.