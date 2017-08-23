Investigators sharpen focus on deaths of endangered whales

August 25, 2017 by Patrick Whittle

Federal researchers are sharpening their focus on the recent deaths of endangered North Atlantic right whales.

The animals are among the rarest marine mammals in the world, with only about 500 still living.

At least 13 right whales have been found dead this year off the coasts of New England and Canada, prompting the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to declare the deaths an "unusual mortality event" and to launch an investigation.

Representatives from NOAA Fisheries and from Fisheries and Oceans Canada planned to provide more details Friday on the investigation into the cause of the deaths. Authorities and conservationists have said some of the whales died due to ship strikes or fishing gear entanglement.

Conservationists say the right whale population is too small to survive a year of poor reproduction and heavy mortality. According to Charles "Stormy" Mayo, a senior scientist at the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, Massachusetts, only a few baby right whales were born this year.

Biologist Regina Asmutis-Silvia of Whale and Dolphin Conservation calls the number of deaths "unprecedented." She and other conservationists have said right whales haven't suffered such high mortality since the whaling era, when their populations were decimated.

Hunting right whales became illegal 80 years ago. This year, 10 of the dead whales were found off of Canada's coast and three off the coast of Massachusetts.

The whales migrant north every summer to feed. Scott Kraus, who heads the New England Aquarium's right whale research program, has said it's possible the whales are more vulnerable to hazards because they are traveling more due to changes in the availability of food.

Explore further: Scientists alarmed by six right whales deaths in Canada

Related Stories

US probes unusual rise in humpback whale deaths

April 27, 2017

Investigators are probing an unusually high number of humpback whale deaths since 2016 off the US Atlantic Coast, where many appear to have been killed by colliding with boats, officials said Thursday.

Recommended for you

Tracking down the jumping genes of maize

August 24, 2017

The "jumping genes" of maize have finally been mapped by an international team led by researchers at the University of California, Davis, and the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. The discovery could ultimately benefit the breeding ...

DNA detectives crack the case on biothreat look-alikes

August 24, 2017

Biological "detectives" are tracking down biothreats such as the bacteria that causes tularemia ("rabbit fever"), but they constantly face the challenge of avoiding false positives. Sounding the alarm over a bioattack, only ...

Farming, cheese, chewing changed human skull shape

August 24, 2017

The advent of farming, especially dairy products, had a small but significant effect on the shape of human skulls, according to a recently published study from anthropologists at UC Davis.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.