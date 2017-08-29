August 29, 2017

Russian Kalashnikov arms maker presents riot control vehicle

In this photo provided by the Kalashnikov company and made available on Tuesday, Aug. 29 2017, Russia's Kalashnikov company, the maker of the prolific assault rifle, present a formidable crowd control vehicle in Moscow on Friday, Aug. 23, 2017. The Shchit (Shield) vehicle is based on a heavy truck with a broad list of metal attached to its front. It is also equipped with a water cannon and offers protected positions for police officers. (Kalashnikov Company via AP)

Russia's Kalashnikov company, the maker of the prolific assault rifle, has presented a new product: a formidable crowd control vehicle.

The Shchit (Shield) anti-riot vehicle is based on a heavy truck with a broad extendable steel shield attached to its front. The machine has ports in the shield for firing projectiles and also carries .

The company introduced the new design a Moscow arms show last week saying it was developed for Russian law enforcement agencies. Kalashnikov described the as the most advanced of its kind in the world.

Russia's newly formed National Guard has recently received an array of equipment for dispersing demonstrations, reflecting what is widely seen as Kremlin concern about possible mass protests amid Russia's economic troubles.

