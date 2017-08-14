Protests at Google offices over worker's firing are canceled

August 16, 2017

Protests planned at Google offices around the country over the firing of an employee who questioned company diversity efforts have been postponed.

A statement on the "March on Google" website says Saturday's protests were being canceled because of threats from what it called "Alt Left terrorist groups."

The planned events in Pittsburgh and eight other locations were in reaction to Google's firing of a software engineer who argued that biological differences helped explain why women are underrepresented at the company.

Protest organizers didn't respond to requests for information about the alleged threats. A Pittsburgh public safety spokeswoman says organizers had informed them "of plans to cancel and why they were cancelling," but she wouldn't elaborate.

Organizers said the protest had been unfairly characterized despite their statements denouncing "bigotry and hatred."

Explore further: Google CEO Pichai cancels 'town hall' on gender dispute

Related Stories

How conspiracy theories feed political fragmentation

June 29, 2017

Conspiracy theories are all the rage these days. Barely a day goes by without someone accusing someone else of engaging in fake news, post-truths, witch hunts and organised political skulduggery.

Recommended for you

Forget oil, Russia goes crazy for cryptocurrency

August 16, 2017

Standing in a warehouse in a Moscow suburb, Dmitry Marinichev tries to speak over the deafening hum of hundreds of computers stacked on shelves hard at work mining for crypto money.

Researchers clarify mystery about proposed battery material

August 15, 2017

Battery researchers agree that one of the most promising possibilities for future battery technology is the lithium-air (or lithium-oxygen) battery, which could provide three times as much power for a given weight as today's ...

Signs of distracted driving—pounding heart, sweaty nose

August 15, 2017

Distracted driving—texting or absent-mindedness—claims thousands of lives a year. Researchers from the University of Houston and the Texas A&M Transportation Institute have produced an extensive dataset examining how ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.