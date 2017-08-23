Philips to build health technology center in Tennessee

August 24, 2017

Dutch giant Royal Philips plans to build a health technology center in Tennessee.

Gov. Bill Haslam and company officials announced Thursday that the new facility will create more than 800 jobs in the Nashville area over the next two years.

Philips says it will consolidate various operations in Tennessee, including , finance, human resources and marketing.

Founded in 1891, the company started by making carbon filament lamps in a factory in the Netherlands, becoming a world leader in the manufacture of before branching out into the consumer and medical electronics markets, making everything from X-ray equipment to electric shavers and televisions.

Philips last year spun off its lighting division so it could focus on its future as a health technology provider.

