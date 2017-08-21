Research pair suggest global warming almost completely natural

Australian biologist Jennifer Marohasy and computer scientist John Abbot have published a paper in the journal GeoResJ outlining their study of climate change using neural network technology—their results show that the climate changes the world is now experiencing are almost completely natural. Marohasy offers an additional explanation and outline of their work on her blog. Also, alt-right news site Breitbart offers a take on the work.
Most scientists around the world have reached a consensus on global warming—it is happening, and it is happening because humans have ejected so much CO2 into the atmosphere. But Marohasy and Abbot claim that this consensus is built on a faulty base, one decided upon almost a century ago, when work was done to learn about the heat absorption potential of carbon dioxide. They suggest further that so little work has been done since that time applying the principles globally that it is impossible to prove that carbon dioxide has the ability to impact world temperatures. For that reason, they began collecting data from prior studies that offered a means of temperature reading over the past 2000 years—tree rings, coral cores etc. They fed that data into a neural network that Abbot has been using to predict rainfall patterns in Australia for the past several years. The network functions by looking at patterns and learning about given situations—in this case, global temperature patterns over the course of 2000 years, and then offers predictions.
The researchers report that the computer predicted temperatures rising in roughly the same way as they have based on real-world measures—in the absence of added carbon dioxide—which suggests that carbon dioxide is not the cause. They also note that there was a time known as the Medieval Warm Period that ran from approximately 986 to 1234, when temperatures were roughly equal to those today. This, the two researchers suggest, offers evidence that the planet would have heated to the degree it has regardless of whether humans pumped carbon dioxide into the atmosphere for a hundred years or not. They note that their results also showed global temperature averages declining after 1980, which coincides with the slowdown noted by other mainstream scientists, but not fully explained. They suggest the warming we are now experiencing is mostly naturally occurring and that it will likely abate just as it has done in the past.
John Abbot et al. The application of machine learning for evaluating anthropogenic versus natural climate change, GeoResJ (2017). DOI: 10.1016/j.grj.2017.08.001
First comment from the AGWites will point out these scientists aren't relevant to make these claims based on their computer models.
I wonder, how many climate researchers state that this biologist has cell theory wrong and the computer scientist misunderstands coding?
Stick to the folks who are trained in the field, not the folks who are ideologues and/or are paid and do not have the credentials to offer expert assessment. We will leave the "research" results to the climate folks to refute or accept based upon the data and facts.
Yes, because that is the basis of rational thought and research that is valid. Just like you don't listen to a plumber when looking for a medical diagnosis (no insult to plumbers or doctors there).
(1) We have to adopt the conclusions of the specialists because they are the only ones who can truly understand the science.
(2) We need to be wary of the specialists in this field because they've become politicized.
Once a person digs deeper, they encounter more ...
(3) We must be on guard for education programs which confer graduate degrees based upon the political views of the PhD candidates.
(4) We must be on guard for bandwagon research, where researchers refuse to explore alternative ideas and instead focus on the stuff that is easy to publish.
(5) We must be on guard for science journalists who are prone to scaring the public with alarmist headlines.
(6) We must be on guard for peer reviewers who propagate their own lines of research with gatekeeping.
To exclusively focus upon the danger of (1) is full-on blinders, people.
Jennifer Marohasy is an Australian climate sceptic who abandoned research in 1997 to work for the Queensland sugar industry. Her involvement in a joint program of the Institute of Public Affairs and the University of Queensland was terminated due to objections from the Australian Federation of Scientists and Technologists (FASTS)
The article is marked as user-generated content (weblog). Phys.org/Science-X needs to get out of the business of disseminating obvious propaganda.
It was published in GeoResJ, an open access journal (as mentioned at the beginning of the article). It may not be the Lancet, but it is peer reviewed and not a blog. For those who did not actually read the paper, their work did suggest that humans have had some impact on temperature increases. This is not mentioned in the article above. You can read the numbers and methods for yourself. It is only an 11 page paper. It might make for a more interesting conversation.
I was just going to point out that the people who trust all the models and simulations implicitly had better be just as trusting of this one....also, every single model and simulation requires manually inputted source data and is "tweaked". Guess the potential for hypocrisy is everywhere these days....
xponen
Ironically, my 100% accurate prediction did not involved a computer model.
julianpenrod
If the "official" "explanation" for climate change is so secure and certain, why is this only about the first time the "Medieval Warm Period" was mentioned? On a search engine, it's listed in some books and sites devoted to skepticism about the "official story" about climate change, but, except for a reference in The Independent, in England, it's not mentioned in any well known site! There is an evident initiative to keep this from the public!
Also, note the insipidity of such as Castagir and bkgrimm. Their tenet, that is it impossible for someone to know something unless an avowed "expert" said it first. The first climatologist did not go through an officially defined course in climatology! They learned it without official training! Just because someone did not have official training in an area does not mean they can't learn the truth!
And, again, it's not "fossil fuels" causing climate change, it's chemtrails.
Surprising this is deemed newsworthy.
Paper is behind a paywall and is really needed to make any sense of it.
"suggest" is operate word like so many others premised on "may" and "could".
"showed global temperature averages declining after 1980" where is this data set coming from? Anyone experience the winter of 1977?
Would like to see the algorithm(s) created by ANN.
Note used proxy data back to 1 AD. Mann's 1998 paper deemed pre 1400 as to uncertain.
"then offers predictions." Well how well they stack up?
"greatest deviation .2 C". Over what interval?
"They note that their results also showed global temperature averages declining after 1980, which coincides with the slowdown noted by other mainstream scientists, but not fully explained." Is this in fact the case?
I don't want to dig through my CRC and try to figure IR absorption by CO2 and H2O. Anyone know a place where the equations can be found?
Additional explanation was on her blog. Journal here: http://www.scienc...a%3Dihub
http://mynewsla.c...o-death/
Burning at the stake is the only way to deal with these heretics. As if a weather man knows anything about climate...
The conclusion drawn from this by conservative commentators is: There was no iceberg, and the Titanic did not sink.
Actually right off the bat the above article says:
That suggests some unnatural help via humans.
This article would never appear on a real science site.
How can you have an Ice Age, unless temperatures were warmer presviously? It's simple logic.
What year had the most number of temperature highs? 1934.
Zzzzzzzzzzz:
Perhaps that simply proof that "real science" sites practice censorhip; so that the real problem is political bias masquerading as 'real science,' and NOT global warming. Or should we say Climate Change, since GWists keep getting frozen out of their conferences?
This article would never appear on a real science site."
I notice this article was moved pretty quickly off the recent topics list, had to search to find it again.
This is published in GeoResJ by Elsevier. They are very tight about who gets published. I must have adequate peer review.
Paper is at: https://authors.e...tTUKabVA
As best I can tell this the first use of this approach.
1. Machine learning here is the selection of climate models which best fit the data.
2. Fourier transforms are used to tease out natural cycles (sinusoidal).
Some of their predictive fits to proxy data are extremely tight. hmmmm
It does give a good means for explanation of the MWP.
Can't say I came away with a total understanding. It is hard to critique this paper without a better understanding of what artificial neural networks can do and with what. For the GW scientists it would seem a good idea to look at their work through this lens.
https://www.desmo...nference
Articles dating back a few years showing where her funding has come from and who those funders are. Also a search of that foundation.
It would certainly be nice if there werent "sides" to this issue that were so hotly politicized.
I agree that variability of solar and cosmic ray intensity is a consideration. The paper did not identify what kind of the cycles they were.
I've seen that there is a more recent paper dismissing the effect of solar wind. I didn't read it.
This woman is a biologist and has no background in statistics, climate science, or computer science. She is way out of her league.
A simple reading of her assumptions and logic, and what she chooses to hide, are telling. She is pursuing an agenda and has found deep-pocket sponsors who enable her nonsense. ANN's and AI are NOT the vehicle to use for making predictions about climate change. They attempt to model the physical brain function, and are a specialty of neuroscience. She is not a neuroscientist.
Getting to the truth means finding the fundamental variables (what were her variables? Unclear), loading data into those variables (her data is completely cherry-picked), getting the algorithms that match the real-world model (she will not divulge her algorithms), then using a Bayesian approach to the statistical model (if it ain't Bayesian, it ain't real), and finally performing some variation of Monte Carlo simulation to iterate over the entire model, such as Runge-Kutta methods. What she's doing is specious, just clever nonsense.
"Plant ecophysiology is an experimental science that seeks to describe the physiological mechanisms underlying ecological observations." At least he has been exposed to science but is a long way from being a climatologist, but then again, how much difference do credentials make when the head of the IPCC is an economist?
Similarly there are many alternative theories of global warming. Scientists already know about connection of climatic and solar cycles for example - after all, it's apparent statistical corelation. But nobody actually researches these connections. So that there is a large gap between proclamative wishes and actual actions.
Da Schneib
It's OBVIOUSLY a totally FLAWED/SHAM 'exercise' from go to whoa!
Reminds of Bicep2 'team' maths/data analysts/interpreters/modelers who did that equally flawed 'exercise', claims, re 'primordial gravitational waves'!
Only THIS time it's AGW DENIERS rather than BIG BANG BELIEVERS that have come up with GIGO of equal 'stench'!
It was ALREADY KNOWN, long since, that NATURAL climate swings ARE transiently affected by volcanism, ocean/atmos currents, insolation etc variables; BUT OVER MILLENNIA/CENTURIES, NOT DECADES like recently!
THAT's the problem NOW with CO2-linked Climate Change.
If THIS 'duo' had consulted THE REAL WORLD, by asking multi-generational Australian FARMING FAMILIES, they would have learned that, NOW, swings are TRENDING WORSE BY THE YEAR, NOT by the centuries/millennia!
Totally BOGUS/GIGO 'work' by hack 'duo'.
DON'T FALL for it (a-la-Bicep2), guys; it's BOGUS. :)