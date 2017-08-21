Research pair suggest global warming almost completely natural

August 23, 2017 by Bob Yirka weblog
global warming
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Australian biologist Jennifer Marohasy and computer scientist John Abbot have published a paper in the journal GeoResJ outlining their study of climate change using neural network technology—their results show that the climate changes the world is now experiencing are almost completely natural. Marohasy offers an additional explanation and outline of their work on her blog. Also, alt-right news site Breitbart offers a take on the work.

Most scientists around the world have reached a consensus on global warming—it is happening, and it is happening because humans have ejected so much CO2 into the atmosphere. But Marohasy and Abbot claim that this consensus is built on a faulty base, one decided upon almost a century ago, when work was done to learn about the heat absorption potential of carbon dioxide. They suggest further that so little work has been done since that time applying the principles globally that it is impossible to prove that carbon dioxide has the ability to impact world temperatures. For that reason, they began collecting data from prior studies that offered a means of temperature reading over the past 2000 years—tree rings, coral cores etc. They fed that data into a that Abbot has been using to predict rainfall patterns in Australia for the past several years. The network functions by looking at patterns and learning about given situations—in this case, patterns over the course of 2000 years, and then offers predictions.

The researchers report that the computer predicted temperatures rising in roughly the same way as they have based on real-world measures—in the absence of added carbon dioxide—which suggests that carbon dioxide is not the cause. They also note that there was a time known as the Medieval Warm Period that ran from approximately 986 to 1234, when temperatures were roughly equal to those today. This, the two researchers suggest, offers evidence that the planet would have heated to the degree it has regardless of whether humans pumped into the atmosphere for a hundred years or not. They note that their results also showed global temperature averages declining after 1980, which coincides with the slowdown noted by other mainstream scientists, but not fully explained. They suggest the warming we are now experiencing is mostly naturally occurring and that it will likely abate just as it has done in the past.

Explore further: Human-caused warming likely led to recent streak of record-breaking temperatures: study

More information: John Abbot et al. The application of machine learning for evaluating anthropogenic versus natural climate change, GeoResJ (2017). DOI: 10.1016/j.grj.2017.08.001

Related Stories

Energy chief: Carbon dioxide not prime driver of warming

June 19, 2017

Energy Secretary Rick Perry said Monday he does not believe carbon dioxide is a primary contributor to global warming, a statement at odds with mainstream scientific consensus but in line with the head of the Environmental ...

Cutting carbon dioxide helps prevent drying

March 24, 2011

Recent climate modeling has shown that reducing the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere would give the Earth a wetter climate in the short term. New research from Carnegie Global Ecology scientists Long Cao ...

Recommended for you

Arsenic risk in Pakistan much greater than expected

August 23, 2017

In many parts of the densely populated plains along the Indus River and its tributaries, arsenic concentrations in groundwater supplies exceed the WHO guideline of 10 μg/litre. Very high concentrations, above 200 μg/litre, ...

Data mining finds more than expected beneath Andean Plateau

August 23, 2017

Seismologists investigating how Earth forms new continental crust have compiled more than 20 years of seismic data from a wide swath of South America's Andean Plateau and determined that processes there have produced far ...

43 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

kujarvis
4.7 / 5 (3) 9 hours ago
Had to check the URL twice after reading this.
cantdrive85
3 / 5 (8) 9 hours ago
These researchers are clearly heretics, paid stooges of the oil and coal companies. These two have the temerity to suggest the democratically decided AGW is false? Off with their heads! And Phys.org published it? What is the world coming to...
First comment from the AGWites will point out these scientists aren't relevant to make these claims based on their computer models.
Castagir
4 / 5 (8) 8 hours ago
A biologist and a computer scientist stating that the consensus of climate scientists don't know what they are talking about. I had to check the URL twice myself to make sure I didn't end up at Breibart.

I wonder, how many climate researchers state that this biologist has cell theory wrong and the computer scientist misunderstands coding?

Stick to the folks who are trained in the field, not the folks who are ideologues and/or are paid and do not have the credentials to offer expert assessment. We will leave the "research" results to the climate folks to refute or accept based upon the data and facts.
Castagir
3.4 / 5 (10) 8 hours ago
First comment from the AGWites will point out these scientists aren't relevant to make these claims based on their computer models.


Yes, because that is the basis of rational thought and research that is valid. Just like you don't listen to a plumber when looking for a medical diagnosis (no insult to plumbers or doctors there).
bkgrimm
4.4 / 5 (7) 8 hours ago
Castagir, I was about to say the same thing...biologist and computer scientist...you beat me to it. I'll rely on the climatologists.
bkgrimm
4.3 / 5 (6) 8 hours ago
I do need to ask though, why is this information on the woman's blog, and not in a peer reviewed journal? ...seems fishy.
Chris_Reeve
2.6 / 5 (5) 8 hours ago
A more comprehensive statement of the options are:

(1) We have to adopt the conclusions of the specialists because they are the only ones who can truly understand the science.

(2) We need to be wary of the specialists in this field because they've become politicized.

Once a person digs deeper, they encounter more ...

(3) We must be on guard for education programs which confer graduate degrees based upon the political views of the PhD candidates.

(4) We must be on guard for bandwagon research, where researchers refuse to explore alternative ideas and instead focus on the stuff that is easy to publish.

(5) We must be on guard for science journalists who are prone to scaring the public with alarmist headlines.

(6) We must be on guard for peer reviewers who propagate their own lines of research with gatekeeping.

To exclusively focus upon the danger of (1) is full-on blinders, people.
barakn
3.7 / 5 (6) 7 hours ago
Many of the commenters here are known for their vitriolic distaste for computer models, so I expect them to not be hypocrites and decry the use of neural networks in this work. A neural network is, after all, a model that you allow to tweak itself.
venividivici
4.1 / 5 (9) 7 hours ago
GeoResJ is a 3 year old, discontinued journal launched by a Dutch publishing company.

Jennifer Marohasy is an Australian climate sceptic who abandoned research in 1997 to work for the Queensland sugar industry. Her involvement in a joint program of the Institute of Public Affairs and the University of Queensland was terminated due to objections from the Australian Federation of Scientists and Technologists (FASTS)

The article is marked as user-generated content (weblog). Phys.org/Science-X needs to get out of the business of disseminating obvious propaganda.
schultzy2012
4 / 5 (4) 7 hours ago
I do need to ask though, why is this information on the woman's blog, and not in a peer reviewed journal? ...seems fishy.


It was published in GeoResJ, an open access journal (as mentioned at the beginning of the article). It may not be the Lancet, but it is peer reviewed and not a blog. For those who did not actually read the paper, their work did suggest that humans have had some impact on temperature increases. This is not mentioned in the article above. You can read the numbers and methods for yourself. It is only an 11 page paper. It might make for a more interesting conversation.
bschott
2.3 / 5 (3) 7 hours ago
Many of the commenters here are known for their vitriolic distaste for computer models, so I expect them to not be hypocrites and decry the use of neural networks in this work. A neural network is, after all, a model that you allow to tweak itself.


I was just going to point out that the people who trust all the models and simulations implicitly had better be just as trusting of this one....also, every single model and simulation requires manually inputted source data and is "tweaked". Guess the potential for hypocrisy is everywhere these days....
xponen
5 / 5 (6) 7 hours ago
I think this is a social experiment. Neural network can indeed see correlation and pattern, but these 'researcher' made an excessively strong conclusion while the neurons can only make a fuzzy answer at best. This is a deliberate.. This article is a poor un-intuitive attempt at making fake news. Fake news is more 'real' than this.
cantdrive85
3 / 5 (6) 7 hours ago
First comment from the AGWites will point out these scientists aren't relevant to make these claims based on their computer models.


Yes, because that is the basis of rational thought and research that is valid. Just like you don't listen to a plumber when looking for a medical diagnosis (no insult to plumbers or doctors there).

Ironically, my 100% accurate prediction did not involved a computer model.
julianpenrod
1 / 5 (1) 7 hours ago
A number of points.
If the "official" "explanation" for climate change is so secure and certain, why is this only about the first time the "Medieval Warm Period" was mentioned? On a search engine, it's listed in some books and sites devoted to skepticism about the "official story" about climate change, but, except for a reference in The Independent, in England, it's not mentioned in any well known site! There is an evident initiative to keep this from the public!
Also, note the insipidity of such as Castagir and bkgrimm. Their tenet, that is it impossible for someone to know something unless an avowed "expert" said it first. The first climatologist did not go through an officially defined course in climatology! They learned it without official training! Just because someone did not have official training in an area does not mean they can't learn the truth!
And, again, it's not "fossil fuels" causing climate change, it's chemtrails.
Turgent
3 / 5 (4) 6 hours ago
Red Meat

Surprising this is deemed newsworthy.

Paper is behind a paywall and is really needed to make any sense of it.
"suggest" is operate word like so many others premised on "may" and "could".

"showed global temperature averages declining after 1980" where is this data set coming from? Anyone experience the winter of 1977?

Would like to see the algorithm(s) created by ANN.

Note used proxy data back to 1 AD. Mann's 1998 paper deemed pre 1400 as to uncertain.

"then offers predictions." Well how well they stack up?

"greatest deviation .2 C". Over what interval?

"They note that their results also showed global temperature averages declining after 1980, which coincides with the slowdown noted by other mainstream scientists, but not fully explained." Is this in fact the case?

I don't want to dig through my CRC and try to figure IR absorption by CO2 and H2O. Anyone know a place where the equations can be found?
CognitiveEngineer
1.8 / 5 (10) 6 hours ago
Yes, this type of research should be outlawed unless you have the right credentials. Who told them they could use neural networks to look at data without the permission of high climate priests. How about critiquing the study based on real thought...like the input data is somewhat limited and throwing an additional data set into it could totally change the results. Oh, but that would involve thought and getting out of the echo chamber...better to attack credentials. Reminds me of that funny looking Jewish guy that worked in the patent office...how dare him contradict real physics.
Nero_Caesar
not rated yet 6 hours ago
I do need to ask though, why is this information on the woman's blog, and not in a peer reviewed journal? ...seems fishy.


Additional explanation was on her blog. Journal here: http://www.scienc...a%3Dihub
Solon
1 / 5 (2) 6 hours ago
Weather Channel founder denies climate change: so 'put me to death'
http://mynewsla.c...o-death/

Burning at the stake is the only way to deal with these heretics. As if a weather man knows anything about climate...
PTTG
5 / 5 (2) 5 hours ago
By way of metaphor, this article essentially concludes the following: It is possible to imagine that, absent the iceberg, the Titanic would have sunk on its maiden voyage regardless.

The conclusion drawn from this by conservative commentators is: There was no iceberg, and the Titanic did not sink.
Thnder
4 / 5 (4) 5 hours ago
For those who did not actually read the paper, their work did suggest that humans have had some impact on temperature increases. This is not mentioned in the article above.


Actually right off the bat the above article says:
their results show that the climate changes the world is now experiencing are almost completely natural.

That suggests some unnatural help via humans.
Zzzzzzzz
5 / 5 (4) 4 hours ago
"Research Pair Suggest"......The problem with this website is that there is no threshold that must be cleared for any article to appear on here. It must just scour the web for keywords.
This article would never appear on a real science site.
Lino235
3.7 / 5 (3) 3 hours ago
It's really simple, isn't it? Was there, or was there no, Medieval Warming? Was there, or was there no, Little Ice Age?

How can you have an Ice Age, unless temperatures were warmer presviously? It's simple logic.

What year had the most number of temperature highs? 1934.
Lino235
4.2 / 5 (5) 3 hours ago
Zzzzzzzzzzzzz:

Zzzzzzzzzzz:

"Research Pair Suggest"......The problem with this website is that there is no threshold that must be cleared for any article to appear on here. It must just scour the web for keywords.
This article would never appear on a real science site.


Perhaps that simply proof that "real science" sites practice censorhip; so that the real problem is political bias masquerading as 'real science,' and NOT global warming. Or should we say Climate Change, since GWists keep getting frozen out of their conferences?
Dingbone
4 / 5 (4) 3 hours ago
Had to check the URL twice after reading this.
Me too. Cudos for Bob Yirka, that he dared to present an article from the opposite side of intersubjective groupthink driven reality. The establishment media need more courageous journalists like him.
Solon
1 / 5 (1) 3 hours ago
""Research Pair Suggest"......The problem with this website is that there is no threshold that must be cleared for any article to appear on here. It must just scour the web for keywords.
This article would never appear on a real science site."
I notice this article was moved pretty quickly off the recent topics list, had to search to find it again.
Dingbone
1 / 5 (1) 3 hours ago
These researchers are clearly heretics, paid stooges of the oil and coal companies
Oil and coal companies support "renewable" efforts long time. They already realized, that these efforts increase the global consumption of oil and coal on background instead of decrease. You would be surprised, how much of so-called the "environmental research" gets funded with private companies, actually those which traditionally belong into "fossil fuel lobby". For example Shell is the biggest producer of biofuels - so it's naturally interested into its research (for Czech readers there is review of it). Of course, its subsidization of renewable research is motivated also with incentives in form of tax relief.
Turgent
1 / 5 (1) 3 hours ago
Solon

This is published in GeoResJ by Elsevier. They are very tight about who gets published. I must have adequate peer review.
Turgent
3 / 5 (2) 3 hours ago
A better discussion of paper is at: http://jenniferma...natural/

Paper is at: https://authors.e...tTUKabVA

As best I can tell this the first use of this approach.

1. Machine learning here is the selection of climate models which best fit the data.

2. Fourier transforms are used to tease out natural cycles (sinusoidal).

Some of their predictive fits to proxy data are extremely tight. hmmmm

It does give a good means for explanation of the MWP.

Can't say I came away with a total understanding. It is hard to critique this paper without a better understanding of what artificial neural networks can do and with what. For the GW scientists it would seem a good idea to look at their work through this lens.
thisisminesothere
5 / 5 (3) 3 hours ago
If she didnt already have an extensive denier background, and wasnt backed by a denier foundation, I'd probably take her more seriously. But, she, like the claims she makes about the other side, has an agenda. Or at the very least, appears to have one. Which makes it more difficult to take her work seriously.

https://www.desmo...nference

Articles dating back a few years showing where her funding has come from and who those funders are. Also a search of that foundation.

It would certainly be nice if there werent "sides" to this issue that were so hotly politicized.

Dingbone
not rated yet 3 hours ago
Fourier transforms are used to tease out natural cycles (sinusoidal).
It's important to eliminate them from analysis, because much of climate changes is apparently driven by solar activity, which in turn is driven by mutual position of planets (location of solar system barycenter with respect of center of mass of solar plasma, which is revolving it). And the motion of planet is cyclical..
Dingbone
not rated yet 2 hours ago
If she didn't already have an extensive denier background, and wasn't backed by a denier foundation, I'd probably take her more seriously
This is just the problem of contemporary science: whereas the falsification of established hypothesis should be the primary job of every unbiased scientists because of the very definition of scientific method, the actual falsification of scientific theories is job only for few people outside of mainstream today. But just these people are doing the actual job of real inquisitive science. The question is, why do you believe less just the people, who are practicing the science according to its actual scientific method?
Turgent
not rated yet 2 hours ago
Dingbone

I agree that variability of solar and cosmic ray intensity is a consideration. The paper did not identify what kind of the cycles they were.

I've seen that there is a more recent paper dismissing the effect of solar wind. I didn't read it.

Dingbone
not rated yet 2 hours ago
The paper did not identify what kind of the cycles they were
Of course not - they just subtracted them. But this is important point of study heuristic, because the human activity isn't cyclical. IMO the Sun affects the climate indirectly, by increasing geovolcanic activity with neutrinos and dark matter. The particles of solar wind may contribute to droughts by increasing density of condensation nuclei, but this effect would actually make climate cooler by increasing albedo of atmosphere.
Mannstein
not rated yet 1 hour ago
As far as I'm concerned i'll stick with the french saying "Apres moi le deluge".
ProfRaccoon
1 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
These Australian researchers are correct. The climate is always changing as long as the earth exists. However, chopping down all the trees and killing enough plant/animal species will endanger humanity anyway, so our fossil fuel addiction must be cured, regardless of the "CO2 is a greenhouse gas" fable (only fake physicists like "climatologists" believe in this falsified nonsense). Man made CO2 is the least of our problems, so these so called "climatologists" are not at all helpful pointing out the real dangers and problems we have to face, not to mention of solving these problems. There is also a huge danger of world war 3, by forcing nations to kick the fossil fuel addiction too quickly.
memekiller
5 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
Selection bias heavily at work here. Politicization of science is getting ridiculous. Nobody is more thrilled to see rigid assumptions or groupthink overturned than I am. But to equate Einstein with this woman's work is hogwash. Einstein was not pursuing a political agenda or donor money or personal prejudice. He was pursuing truth, and his models, while revolutionary, fit the data perfectly and had predictive power.

This woman is a biologist and has no background in statistics, climate science, or computer science. She is way out of her league.

A simple reading of her assumptions and logic, and what she chooses to hide, are telling. She is pursuing an agenda and has found deep-pocket sponsors who enable her nonsense. ANN's and AI are NOT the vehicle to use for making predictions about climate change. They attempt to model the physical brain function, and are a specialty of neuroscience. She is not a neuroscientist.
memekiller
5 / 5 (1) 53 minutes ago
Marohasy's embrace of AI is also off-base. She's fallen prey to weak AI masquerading as strong AI (known as the most over-hyped segment of software), and she's trying to hoodwink the world via mysterious concepts and big words and cherry-picked data. A basic read of Hofstadter or Jaynes shows how far off-track she is.

Getting to the truth means finding the fundamental variables (what were her variables? Unclear), loading data into those variables (her data is completely cherry-picked), getting the algorithms that match the real-world model (she will not divulge her algorithms), then using a Bayesian approach to the statistical model (if it ain't Bayesian, it ain't real), and finally performing some variation of Monte Carlo simulation to iterate over the entire model, such as Runge-Kutta methods. What she's doing is specious, just clever nonsense.
J Doug
not rated yet 32 minutes ago
memekiller needs to recall that a person who has made so much money from this hoax of agw, Al Gore is the spokesman for this scam. Al Gore, who studied law at Vanderbilt Law School and for sure didn't finish his divinity training there either. The head of the IPCC, Rajendra Pachauri, is an economist. "It is well known that many, if not most, of its members are not scientists at all, 80 percent of the IPCC membership has absolutely no dealing with the climate as part of their academic studies." Another interesting point regarding this scam is why it has become a left-right issue. What ever happened to the days gone by when science was apolitical and stood on the merits of the research and that meant that the debate was never over.
J Doug
not rated yet 28 minutes ago
This is the education that Steve Running used to gain his share of the Nobel Peace Prize with Al Gore and then they criticize someone like Dr. John Christy because he shows how flawed their contentions are. This may be a shock to some that worship at this cathedral of their religion, global warming, but Al Gore has no scientific credentials and Steve Running, who holds a "B.S. in Botany; Oregon State University, Corvallis, 1972, M.S. in Forest Management; Oregon State University, Corvallis, 1973 and a Ph.D. in Forest Ecophysiology; {whatever that is}, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, 1979.
"Plant ecophysiology is an experimental science that seeks to describe the physiological mechanisms underlying ecological observations." At least he has been exposed to science but is a long way from being a climatologist, but then again, how much difference do credentials make when the head of the IPCC is an economist?


Dingbone
not rated yet 23 minutes ago
Politicization of science is getting ridiculous. Nobody is more thrilled to see rigid assumptions or groupthink overturned than I am
The same can be said about cold fusion, room temperature superconductivity, EMDrive and so on. Most of scientists would be really thrilled by their confirmation. But there is the catch: nobody of mainstream physicists actually attempts for such a confirmation, because it has a stigma of fringe science. It resembles group of apes, who could get a tasty fruits from pile at the center of open glade. But they fear of open space and no one wants to make first step. So that they all stare at fruit from safe depth of their forest.

Similarly there are many alternative theories of global warming. Scientists already know about connection of climatic and solar cycles for example - after all, it's apparent statistical corelation. But nobody actually researches these connections. So that there is a large gap between proclamative wishes and actual actions.
Da Schneib
not rated yet 13 minutes ago
Yeah, typical, Elsevier publishes an article that wouldn't pass peer review anywhere else in a journal that's shutting down operations in January of next year. This is an obvious ploy to monetize #climatedeniers. Which is amusing, but rather underhanded; I can't figure out whether to hope none of them buys it or all of them. Snicker.
Dingbone
not rated yet 11 minutes ago
Regarding the corelation of planet position and climate, there are many physicists, eager to insist, that such corelation is physically impossible, because the planets are "simply too lightweight" for to have measurable tidal effects.The giant coincidence of Jupiter orbital frequency and periods of solar activity is overlooked like the candle under the candlestick. They're insists on it even if way smaller planet like the Earth still has a positive annual signal in annual variations of solar activity. This is very similar attitude to cold fusion, for example: the scientists insists, that all effects observed are false signal, because "the Coulomb repulsion would make it impossible". They simply trust their theories more than observed effects.
RealityCheck
not rated yet 5 minutes ago
How on earth did that crap get 'passed' by 'peer reviewers' (supposedly) involved?

It's OBVIOUSLY a totally FLAWED/SHAM 'exercise' from go to whoa!

Reminds of Bicep2 'team' maths/data analysts/interpreters/modelers who did that equally flawed 'exercise', claims, re 'primordial gravitational waves'!

Only THIS time it's AGW DENIERS rather than BIG BANG BELIEVERS that have come up with GIGO of equal 'stench'!

It was ALREADY KNOWN, long since, that NATURAL climate swings ARE transiently affected by volcanism, ocean/atmos currents, insolation etc variables; BUT OVER MILLENNIA/CENTURIES, NOT DECADES like recently!

THAT's the problem NOW with CO2-linked Climate Change.

If THIS 'duo' had consulted THE REAL WORLD, by asking multi-generational Australian FARMING FAMILIES, they would have learned that, NOW, swings are TRENDING WORSE BY THE YEAR, NOT by the centuries/millennia!

Totally BOGUS/GIGO 'work' by hack 'duo'.

DON'T FALL for it (a-la-Bicep2), guys; it's BOGUS. :)

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.