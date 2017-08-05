Netflix acquires comic book creator Millarworld

August 7, 2017
Netflix is acquiring comic book publisher Millarworld led by creator Mark Millar in the first-ever acquisition for the streaming
Netflix is acquiring comic book publisher Millarworld led by creator Mark Millar in the first-ever acquisition for the streaming television giant

Netflix announced Monday it was acquiring comic book publisher Millarworld, creator of popular series including "Kick-Ass" and "Kingsman."

The first-ever acquisition by the US streaming media giant will give it the portfolio created by Scottish creator Mark Millar, who previously worked at Marvel.

Netflix said in a statement the deal was part of the company's effort "to work directly with prolific and skilled creators and to acquire intellectual property and ownership of stories featuring compelling characters and timeless, interwoven fictional worlds."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"As creator and re-inventor of some of the most memorable stories and characters in recent history, ranging from Marvel's "The Avengers" to Millarworld's "Kick-Ass," "Kingsman," "Wanted" and "Reborn" franchises, Mark is as close as you can get to a modern day ( icon) Stan Lee," said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos.

"We can't wait to harness the creative power of Millarworld to Netflix and start a new era in global storytelling."

Millar said in the statement: "I'm so in love with what Netflix is doing and excited by their plans. Netflix is the future and Millarworld couldn't have a better home."

Millar, who runs Millarworld with his wife Lucy Millar, spent eight years at Marvel. He developed the comic books and arcs that inspired the first "Avengers" movie, "Captain America: Civil War," and "Logan."

Millarworld has created some 18 series, leading to films that together have grossed nearly $1 billion in global box office, according to Netflix.

Explore further: Netflix shares jump as subscriptions top 100 million

Related Stories

Netflix to hire hundreds for new Amsterdam customer hub

May 11, 2017

Streaming service Netflix says it will hire 400 staff for its new Amsterdam-based European customer service headquarters and plans to announce at least six new original European projects before the end of 2017.

Recommended for you

Why humans find faulty robots more likeable

August 4, 2017

It has been argued that the ability of humans to recognize social signals is crucial to mastering social intelligence - but can robots learn to read human social cues and adapt or correct their own behavior accordingly?

Mishap doesn't dampen enthusiasm for security robots

August 3, 2017

On his first day at work as a security guard, Steve was greeted warmly, drawing attention from passersby, including some taking selfies with him at the tony retail-residential complex he patrolled. Then he fell into the fountain.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.