NASA sees wide-eyed Typhoon Noru headed for landfall in Kyushu, Japan

August 4, 2017
NASA sees wide-eyed Typhoon Noru headed for landfall in Kyushu, Japan
On Aug. 4 at 02:20 UTC (Aug. 3 at 10:20 p.m. EDT) NASA's Terra satellite captured this image of Typhoon Noru approaching Kyushu, Japan and showed that its eye was 37 nautical miles wide. Credit: NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

Typhoon Noru was churning just south of the southwestern-most island of Japan when NASA's Terra satellite captured an image of the storm with an eye over 35 miles wide. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center expects Noru to make landfall in Kyushu by August 6.

On August 4, 2017 at 0220 UTC (Aug. 3 at 10:20 p.m. EDT), NASA's Terra satellite passed over the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument captured a visible-light image of the storm. The image revealed that Noru's eye had become more apparent since the previous day. The western quadrant of the storm was affecting Japan's Tokara Islands, which lie to the south of Japan's large island of Kyushu. The Tokara Islands is an archipelago in the Nansei Islands, part of the Ryukyu Archipelago. The chain of consists of twelve small islands between Yakushima and Amami-Oshima.

Animated enhanced and radar imagery indicate that Noru was re-intensifying with improved deep convective thunderstorm banding and a 37-nautical-mile-wide eye.

On August 4, 2017 at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), Noru's maximum sustained winds were near 86 mph (75 knots/139 kph). Noru's eye was centered near 29.3 degrees north latitude and 130.3 degrees east longitude, about 218 nautical miles northeast of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. Noru has tracked to the west-northwestward at 5.7 mph (5 knots/9.2 kph).

Warnings are already in effect for the sub-prefecture regions of Kyushu including: Satsuma Chiho, Osumi Chiho, Tanegashima-Yakushima Chiho, Amami Chiho, Nambu Heiyabu, Hokubu Heiyabu, Nambu Yamazoi and Hokubu Yamazoi.

For watches and warnings from the Japan Meteorological Agency on Noru, visit: http://www.jma.go.jp/jma/indexe.html

Noru is forecast to turn north-northeast and make landfall in Kyushu on August 6. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center forecasts the storm will then move in a northeasterly direction and move west of Kyoto on the big island of Japan before moving into the Sea of Japan.

Explore further: Typhoon Noru gives NASA's Terra satellite the eye

Related Stories

NASA keeps an eye on Typhoon Noru

August 2, 2017

NASA's Aqua satellite is keeping track of Typhoon Noru as it continues its slow trek through the Northwestern Pacific Ocean.

Recommended for you

Deadly heat waves could hit South Asia this century: study

August 2, 2017

In South Asia, a region of deep poverty where one-fifth of the world's people live, new research suggests that by the end of this century climate change could lead to summer heat waves with levels of heat and humidity that ...

Global warming reduces protein in key crops: study

August 2, 2017

Rising carbon dioxide levels from global warming will drastically reduce the amount of protein in staple crops like rice and wheat, leaving vulnerable populations at risk of growth stunting and early death, experts warned ...

Update on the Larsen-C iceberg breakaway

August 2, 2017

The largest remaining ice shelf on the Antarctic Peninsula lost 10% of its area when an iceberg four times the size of London broke free earlier this month.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.