Mozilla and fact-checker engine join fight on fake news

August 9, 2017
The &quot;Mozilla Information Trust Initiative&quot; comes as an automated real-time fact-checking engine developed by the Full
The "Mozilla Information Trust Initiative" comes as an automated real-time fact-checking engine developed by the Full Fact foundation was demonstrated in London

Mozilla, the non-profit which runs the Firefox internet browser, said Wednesday it was launching a drive against "fake news" as fact-checking software backed by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar got its first run-out in public.

The US-based open source group said it was "investing in people, programs and projects" in a new initiative to actively "disrupt misinformation online".

It said the "internet's ability to power democratic society suffers greatly" because of fabricated stories, such as the Pope endorsing Donald Trump for the US presidency and India's 2,000-rupee note containing a tracking device.

The Kenyan election this week has also seen both bogus BBC and CNN news reports circulating on social media.

Morzilla's innovations director Katharina Borchert told AFP that it was working on tools for Firefox and better online education with media groups, universities and tech activists.

The "Mozilla Information Trust Initiative" comes as an automated real-time fact-checking engine developed by the Full Fact foundation was demonstrated in London.

The group, which is backed by Omidyar and Hungarian-born investor and philanthropist George Soros, said its software is capable of spotting lies in real time, and was used to fact-check a live debate at the House of Commons.

Full Fact have been working with Britain's Office of National Statistics on the project, which they insisted was still very much at the test stage.

"As the proponents of propaganda and misinformation become more sophisticated in their use of technology, it is important that fact checkers do not fall behind in our fight against it," Full Fact said.

"This is an important investment in the future of fact-checking," Stephen King, of the Omidyar Network, told The Guardian newspaper.

"You only have to look at the number of initiatives that have risen up to address this challenge, either by tech companies or other organisations to see how worrying this phenomenon is to so many," Borchert added.

"Whether it's become a big enough priority is perhaps a better question," she said, arguing that it was time for rival organisations to "rally around" to confront .

Explore further: Google adds 'fact check' to global search results

Related Stories

Facebook announces 'fake news' offensive in Germany

January 15, 2017

Social media giant Facebook announced Sunday that it will introduce new measures to combat fake news in Germany, as Europe's largest economy and most populous nation enters an election year.

Media group launches global fact-check network

September 21, 2015

Fact-checking has a new global network after the media studies Poynter Institute announced plans Monday for a new body to support efforts to root out false claims from the media.

Recommended for you

Mozilla and fact-checker engine join fight on fake news

August 9, 2017

Mozilla, the non-profit which runs the Firefox internet browser, said Wednesday it was launching a drive against "fake news" as fact-checking software backed by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar got its first run-out in public.

Why humans find faulty robots more likeable

August 4, 2017

It has been argued that the ability of humans to recognize social signals is crucial to mastering social intelligence - but can robots learn to read human social cues and adapt or correct their own behavior accordingly?

Mishap doesn't dampen enthusiasm for security robots

August 3, 2017

On his first day at work as a security guard, Steve was greeted warmly, drawing attention from passersby, including some taking selfies with him at the tony retail-residential complex he patrolled. Then he fell into the fountain.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

UKCatFan
not rated yet 8 minutes ago
It is too bad people are not able to use their own minds to figure out what is fake and what is real. So now we are in a place where we are welcoming censorship with open arms. There is obvious fake news, but where is the line drawn between something fake and something that is of a different opinion of the censor? I would rather use my own intelligence than to rely on Mozilla, Facebook, Google, etc. to decide for me!!!

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.