German Chancellor Merkel's favorite emoji is a smiley

August 16, 2017
German Chancellor Merkel's favorite emoji is a smiley
People watch from an adjoining room as German Chancellor Angela Merkel is interviewed by Youtubers and the online community in a livestream in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's favorite emoji is a smiley—and on a good day it's one with a heart.

Merkel talked about her emoji preferences Wednesday during a live interview on YouTube as part of her re-election campaign.

Germany's general election is on Sept. 24, and Merkel is running for a fourth term.

Merkel was interviewed by four prominent German YouTubers about issues as diverse as education, electrically powered cars, migration, feminism and .

YouTuber AlexiBexi, who has more than 1 million subscribers, asked Merkel about emojis. The chancellor, who is famous for sending lots of text messages to her staffers, said: "My favorite is a smiley, and when it's really good, one with a heart."

On a bad day, Merkel said, "it's one with a pout."

Explore further: Merkel rival Schulz calls for electric car quotas in Europe

Related Stories

Germany's Merkel: Europe firm on GM food stance

June 22, 2013

(AP)—German Chancellor Angela Merkel says Europe will defend its restrictions on genetically modified food in talks on a new free trade agreement with the United States.

Merkel, Hollande push for 'ambitious' climate deal

May 19, 2015

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande jointly pledged Tuesday to do their utmost to ensure an "ambitious" UN deal to combat climate change is reached this year.

Merkel cautious on 'fracking' in Germany

February 20, 2013

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday expressed caution over whether the revolutionary oil and gas technique of "fracking" could be introduced in Germany, saying public safety was the main concern.

Cells take sole responsibility for Merkel cell maintenance

January 26, 2015

Researchers have identified a population of "progenitor" cells in the skin that are solely responsible for the generation and maintenance of touch-sensing Merkel cells. The study appears in The Journal of Cell Biology.

Recommended for you

Researchers clarify mystery about proposed battery material

August 15, 2017

Battery researchers agree that one of the most promising possibilities for future battery technology is the lithium-air (or lithium-oxygen) battery, which could provide three times as much power for a given weight as today's ...

Signs of distracted driving—pounding heart, sweaty nose

August 15, 2017

Distracted driving—texting or absent-mindedness—claims thousands of lives a year. Researchers from the University of Houston and the Texas A&M Transportation Institute have produced an extensive dataset examining how ...

De-jargonizing program helps decode science speak

August 11, 2017

Science is fascinating to many, but sentences that are full of expert-level terms and description can scare away even the most passionate readers. Can scientists learn to talk about their research without using too many technical ...

AI, crowdsourcing combine to close 'analogy gap'

August 10, 2017

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem devised a method enabling computers to mine databases of patents, inventions and research papers, identifying ideas that can be repurposed to ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.