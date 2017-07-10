5 critically endangered white lions born in Czech zoo

August 7, 2017
5 critically endangered white lions born in Czech zoo
Two of the newly born white lion quintuplets play inside their enclosure at the Dvorec Zoo in Dvorec, Czech Republic, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. The five cubs, one male and four female, were born on May 04, 2017. For the critically endangered white lion, the quintuplets that were born in a czech zoo mean a vital contribution for their survival and a joy and responsibility of their keepers. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

For the critically endangered white lion, the quintuplets recently born in a Czech zoo are a vital contribution for survival, and a joy and responsibility for keepers.

Their May 4 birth was a shocking surprise. Quintuplets are an extreme rarity for , and curators could hardly get any advice from anyone else.

But a constant care paid off. As of Monday, all five—four female and one male—are in good health.

Under careful eyes of their parents, 7-year-old Tia and 6-year-old Agi, form what Dvorec Zoo director Viktor Ambroz calls "a great family."

White lions are a genetic rarity native to South Africa's Timbavati and Kruger regions. Less than 13 are estimated to live in the wild, while some 300 are in captivity.

5 critically endangered white lions born in Czech zoo
White lion mother Tia rests in the enclosure with her newly born quintuplets at the Dvorec Zoo in Dvorec, Czech Republic, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. The five cubs, one male and four female, were born on May 04, 2017. For the critically endangered white lion, the quintuplets that were born in a czech zoo mean a vital contribution for their survival and a joy and responsibility of their keepers. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

5 critically endangered white lions born in Czech zoo
White lions parents Agi, right, and Tia, left, rest inside their enclosure at the Dvorec Zoo in Dvorec, Czech Republic, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Five cubs, one male and four female, were born on May 4, 2017. For the critically endangered white lion, the quintuplets that were born in a czech zoo mean a vital contribution for their survival and a joy and responsibility of their keepers. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
5 critically endangered white lions born in Czech zoo
White lions Agi, right, and Tia, left, rest in their enclosure with their newly born quintuplets at the Dvorec Zoo in Dvorec, Czech Republic, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. The five cubs, one male and four female, were born on May 04, 2017. For the critically endangered white lion, the quintuplets that were born in a czech zoo mean a vital contribution for their survival and a joy and responsibility of their keepers. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Explore further: Four lions escape from S.Africa's Kruger Park

Related Stories

South Africa approves export of 800 lion skeletons this year

June 28, 2017

Some 800 skeletons of captive-bred lions can be legally exported from South Africa this year, the government said Wednesday, meeting demand for the bones in parts of Asia while alarming critics who believe the policy threatens ...

Recommended for you

Modern domestic dog has a single geographic origin

August 7, 2017

By analyzing the DNA of two prehistoric dogs from Germany, an international research team led by Krishna R. Veeramah, Ph.D., of Stony Brook University in the USA has determined that their genomes were the probable ancestors ...

The barred grass snake is described as a separate species

August 7, 2017

Together with an international team, Senckenberg scientists identified a new species of snake in Europe. Based on more than 1,600 snakes, the researchers were able to show that the barred grass snake, whose range includes ...

How do birds get their colors?

August 5, 2017

A new article in Physiological and Biochemical Zoology explores the role of melanins in creating complex plumage patterns in 9,000 species.

Desert tortoises can't take the heat of roadside fencing

August 5, 2017

Desert tortoises pace back and forth and can overheat by roadside fencing meant to help them, according to a study published in the journal Biological Conservation by the University of California, Davis, and the University ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.