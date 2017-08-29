More N. Atlantic fishing bans may be needed: ministers

August 30, 2017
Canadian Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced a commitment &quot;to increase the proportion of Canada's marine and coast
Canadian Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced a commitment "to increase the proportion of Canada's marine and coast areas that are protected by five percent by the end of 2017, and 10 percent by 2020"

North Atlantic coastal nations proposed Wednesday to make more frequent use of fishing bans for certain species, in order to ensure the sustainability of marine resources.

Ministers and senior representatives of the European Union, Russia, Canada, Norway, Iceland, Greenland and the Faroe Islands acknowledged at a meeting in Shediac, New Brunswick that climate change and illegal fishing pose serious challenges to fish and marine mammals.

And they agreed on the "necessity for regional cooperation in the North Atlantic" to protect fish stocks.

"Marine protection goes hand in hand with sustainable use of ," they said in a joint statement.

This must continue to include, they said, "the use of long term fisheries closures."

Delegates also agreed that science-based measures applied regionally would help reach targets for marine conservation and "sustainable ocean use."

With this in mind, Canadian Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced a commitment "to increase the proportion of Canada's marine and coast areas that are protected by five percent by the end of 2017, and 10 percent by 2020."

"Protecting marine ecosystems is integral to ensuring the continued benefit of marine living resources for future generations," delegates said.

Explore further: Marine reserves a solution to bycatch problem in oceans

Related Stories

Marine reserves a solution to bycatch problem in oceans

August 7, 2017

Commercial fishermen may be able to catch more of the profitable fish they want with marine reserves than without them, according to a study in the journal PNAS led by the University of California, Davis. Using marine reserves ...

Big fish in big trouble in Europe

May 29, 2017

An international team of scientists led by the University of Aberdeen have discovered that large fish, which include many of the sharks, rays and skates of Europe, are the most at threat from extinction.

Fish evolve by playing it safe

March 21, 2017

New research supports the creation of more marine reserves in the world's oceans because, the authors say, fish can evolve to be more cautious and stay away from fishing nets.

Recommended for you

Key factor identified in gene silencing

August 30, 2017

A fertilized human egg develops into multiple tissues, organs and about 200 distinct cell types. Each cell type has the same genes, but they are expressed differently during development and in mature cells.

Male mice found able to bias gender ratios of offspring

August 30, 2017

An international team of researchers has discovered that contrary to conventional views, a male mammal was found able to exert inadvertent gender bias ratios in his offspring. In their paper published in the journal Proceedings ...

Tracking down the whale-shark highway

August 30, 2017

Did you know that August 30 is International Whale Shark Day? Whale sharks are the largest fishes on Earth, growing up to 18 meters (60 feet) long, but they feed mostly on tiny drifting animals such as copepods and, occasionally, ...

A new estimate of biodiversity on Earth

August 30, 2017

Anyone who has studied biology, watched a nature documentary, or, for that matter, simply enjoyed time in the outdoors, has likely been amazed by the variety of plant and animal life on our planet.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.