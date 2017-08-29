More N. Atlantic fishing bans may be needed: ministers

Canadian Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced a commitment "to increase the proportion of Canada's marine and coast areas that are protected by five percent by the end of 2017, and 10 percent by 2020" North Atlantic coastal nations proposed Wednesday to make more frequent use of fishing bans for certain species, in order to ensure the sustainability of marine resources.

Ministers and senior representatives of the European Union, Russia, Canada, Norway, Iceland, Greenland and the Faroe Islands acknowledged at a meeting in Shediac, New Brunswick that climate change and illegal fishing pose serious challenges to fish and marine mammals.

And they agreed on the "necessity for regional cooperation in the North Atlantic" to protect fish stocks.

"Marine protection goes hand in hand with sustainable use of marine resources," they said in a joint statement.

This must continue to include, they said, "the use of long term fisheries closures."

Delegates also agreed that science-based measures applied regionally would help reach targets for marine conservation and "sustainable ocean use."

With this in mind, Canadian Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced a commitment "to increase the proportion of Canada's marine and coast areas that are protected by five percent by the end of 2017, and 10 percent by 2020."

"Protecting marine ecosystems is integral to ensuring the continued benefit of marine living resources for future generations," delegates said.

Explore further: Marine reserves a solution to bycatch problem in oceans