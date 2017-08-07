Ants dominate waste management in tropical rainforests

August 9, 2017
Ants dominate waste management in tropical rainforests
Polyrhachis ant is one of many species involved in resource removal. Credit: Dr Louise Ashton, Natural History Museum

A study by the University of Liverpool, in collaboration with the Natural History Museum, has found that ants are responsible for moving more than half of food resources from the rainforest floor, playing a key role in maintaining a healthy ecosystem.

A large scale study of the rainforests of Malaysian Borneo by Liverpool researchers found that alone were responsible for removing more than half of from the rainforest floor.

The rest of the waste was removed by all other combined, including mammals, birds and other vertebrates and invertebrates. Resources and waste which ants remove include dead animal bodies, seeds and fruits.

Liverpool ecologist, Dr Kate Parr, said: "The movement, consumption and recycling of dead organic material in ecosystems is important because it facilitates nutrient redistribution and decomposition. Because ants collect waste products and take them to their nests, they create hotspots of nutrients where plants and microbes thrive; this maintains a diverse and healthy soil.

The study showed that in the absence of ants no other animals can compensate for this role. Therefore, if ants weren't carrying out removal, dead organic material would build up and decompose more slowly in situ creating a more homogenous, less diverse soil environment.

Lead author of the study, Dr Hannah Griffiths, also with the University's School of Environmental Sciences added: "This work is important because tropical rainforests are some of the most threatened ecosystems on the planet, losing species at an alarming rate.

"Understanding exactly what role different animals play in ecosystems is akin to putting in place pieces of an incredibly complex puzzle. The more pieces we have in place, the better we see the full picture and understand how the system functions. This in turn allows us to predict the consequences of species losses and create measures to mitigate the negative consequences of human impacts on ."

The study was published in Journal of Animal Ecology today.

Explore further: Logging means ants, worms and other invertebrates lose rainforest dominance

More information: Griffiths HM, Ashton LA, Walker AE, et al. Ants are the major agents of resource removal from tropical rainforests. J Anim Ecol. 2017;00:1–8. doi.org/10.1111/1365-2656.12728

Related Stories

Where ants go when nature calls

February 18, 2015

Ants may use the corners of their nest as 'toilets,' according to a study published February 18, 2015 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Tomer Czaczkes and colleagues from University of Regensburg, Germany.

Dominant ant species significantly influence ecosystems

February 1, 2016

Ants and humans represent approximately the same amount of biomass on our planet. Together with other social insects, ants make up a third of the entire animal biomass in the tropics and hence have a major effect on their ...

Ants' ecosystem role is 'key'

January 31, 2011

Research by the University of Exeter has revealed that ants have a big impact on their local environment as a result of their activity as 'ecosystem engineers' and predators.

Recommended for you

Ants dominate waste management in tropical rainforests

August 9, 2017

A study by the University of Liverpool, in collaboration with the Natural History Museum, has found that ants are responsible for moving more than half of food resources from the rainforest floor, playing a key role in maintaining ...

Multi-nutrient rice against malnutrition

August 8, 2017

ETH researchers have developed a new rice variety that not only has increased levels of the micronutrients iron and zinc in the grains, but also produces beta-carotene as a precursor of vitamin A. This could help to reduce ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.