UK moves to tighten rules on drone use

July 22, 2017
drone
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

British officials have announced plans to regulate drone use in a bid to prevent accidents and threats to commercial aviation.

The new rules announced Saturday will require drones that weigh eight ounces (226.79 grams) or more to be registered and users will have to pass a safety awareness exam during the registration process.

The acted because of concerns that a midair collision between a and an aircraft could cause a major catastrophe. The new rules will make it easier for the government to track drones that have been flown in a risky manner or infringed on protected airspace.

Pilots have been warning of near misses in recent years as more and more drones have taken to the air.

Details of the registration plan haven't yet been worked out.

Explore further: UK pilots warn of disaster, seek tougher rules for drones

Related Stories

EU unveils plans to regulate drones by 2019

June 16, 2017

The EU unveiled a blueprint to safely regulate drone traffic in Europe by 2019 in order to tap the growing commercial potential for unmanned aircraft technology.

Recommended for you

Google, EU dig in for long war

July 20, 2017

Google and the EU are gearing up for a battle that could last years, with the Silicon Valley behemoth facing a relentless challenge to its ambition to expand beyond search results.

Strengthening 3-D printed parts for real-world use

July 20, 2017

From aerospace and defense to digital dentistry and medical devices, 3-D printed parts are used in a variety of industries. Currently, 3-D printed parts are very fragile and only used in the prototyping phase of materials ...

Swimming robot probes Fukushima reactor to find melted fuel

July 19, 2017

An underwater robot entered a badly damaged reactor at Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear plant Wednesday, capturing images of the harsh impact of its meltdown, including key structures that were torn and knocked out of place.

Microsoft cloud to help Baidu self-driving car effort

July 19, 2017

Microsoft's cloud computing platform will be used outside China for collaboration by members of a self-driving car alliance formed by Chinese internet search giant Baidu, the companies announced on Tuesday.

Making lab equipment on the cheap

July 18, 2017

Laboratory equipment is one of the largest cost factors in neuroscience. However, many experiments can be performed with good results using self-assembled setups involving 3-D printed components and self-programmed electronics. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.